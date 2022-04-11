April 11, 2022
David Schmidt, an assistant district attorney, said he entered the race for General Sessions Court Judge Division 2 "to restore the integrity of how judges obtain office."
A woman on West 14 th Street Court told police she was taking a bath and heard a loud noise. She later discovered that the window in her living room had been broken. She didn’t see or hear anyone and doesn’t know why someone would do this. The officer saw the window was broken,. There was no evidence of what may have been used to break it.
* * *
Allan Jones released the following statement about his Better Schools Six-Year Plan.
"Many of you have asked for more details about my Six Year Plan to fix the Cleveland City Schools System. While the plan will continue to evolve, here are my initial goals.
TEACHER CONCERNS
Dear TDOT, after reading your latest plans to redo the Hamilton Place Mall exit, why don’t you finish what you have already started?
Airport Road exit off of Highway 153 - fencing not on both side of the newly renovated bridge. Why?
Also, Standifer Gap Road - the bridge has been closed for how many years. Why?
ATLANTA. - Modern sports discussions are dominated by hyperbole. Nothing can be average: an action must be “amazing” or “horrendous”, and every first impression will predict the outcome of a player’s career. So it might be going against the grain to call Hunter Greene’s debut performance against Atlanta simply…………solid.
