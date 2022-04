Three people were killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Dekalb County, Ala.

Pamela Pike, 51, of Henegar, and Julie Lankford, 50, of Ider, were killed when the 2015 Nissan Sentra that Ms. Pike was driving, left the road and struck a tree.

Milian Penick, 56, died later at Erlanger Hospital.

None of the three were wearing seat belts.