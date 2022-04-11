County Commission Candidate Greg Beck Endorsed By Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

District 5 County Commission candidate Greg Beck has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175.

The group said in a letter to Mr. Beck, "It is an honor and a privilege to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175, in Chattanooga, voted to endorse you in the race for District 5 of the Hamilton County Commission.

"We will share this endorsement with our members and request their participation in their campaign.

"We look forward to working with you in this campaign and as a returning County Commissioner."