2 Men, 31 And 19, Shot At Volkswagen Parking Lot On Monday Night

Two men, 31 and 19, were shot at a parking lot at the Volkswagen Plant on Monday night.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 8000 block of Volkswagon Drive on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and they secured the scene. The victims were both transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation, and learned that the victims were sitting in a vehicle when they were shot.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and are working all leads. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagon employees or to the public at large.