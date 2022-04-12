2 People Shot At Volkswagen Parking Lot On Monday Night

Two people were shot at a parking lot at the Volkswagen Plant on Monday night.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

It is believed that the individuals were targeted and it was not a random shooting.

VW officials said, "A shooting occurred in the parking lot in front of the Volkswagen Chattanooga factory at 10:45 p.m.

"We value the safety of our team and are cooperating with the Chattanooga Police Department to help ensure the security of the premises. The scene is under investigation. At this time, we are aware of two non-life threatening injuries."