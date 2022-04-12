Judge Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 175

Judge Sherry Paty, candidate for re-election to Chattanooga City Court judge, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175.

The endorsement says:

Judge Paty,

At a time where endorsements can be both an asset and a liability, it is my distinct honor to notify you that the political committee of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Works, Local 175 in Chattanooga, has voted to endorse you in your bid for re-election as the Chattanooga City Court judge. We will share this endorsement with our members. Your time on the bench validates the value that you bring to the City of Chattanooga Court. Thank you for your service.

Sincerely and Fraternally,

Gary M. Watkins

Bus. Mgr./Fin. Sec.

Chatt TN 37416