3 Charged With Arson In Walker County

Three people face a charge of arson following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Chase Blakemore, 19, of Rossville, Jacob Nathan Adkins, 20, of LaFayette, and Ryan Nicolas Adkins, 22, of Rossville.

Authorities say the arrests stem from an investigation into a series of burglaries, theft by taking of motor vehicles and entering automobiles in Catoosa County, Walker County and the city of Chickamauga on the night of March 7 and morning of March 8.

The arson charge comes from the burning of a vehicle reported stolen in the city of Chickamauga. It was found around 11:40 a.m. on Chamberlain Road in Walker County on March 8.

Additional charges are pending, as authorities apply for arrest warrants and juvenile complaints concerning other crimes connected to the vehicle arson.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Chickamauga Police Department, Walker County Fire Marshal’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.