3 Charged With Arson In Walker County

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Three people face a charge of arson following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Chase Blakemore, 19, of Rossville, Jacob Nathan Adkins, 20, of LaFayette, and Ryan Nicolas Adkins, 22, of Rossville.

 

Authorities say the arrests stem from an investigation into a series of burglaries, theft by taking of motor vehicles and entering automobiles in Catoosa County, Walker County and the city of Chickamauga on the night of March 7 and morning of March 8.

 

The arson charge comes from the burning of a vehicle reported stolen in the city of Chickamauga.

It was found around 11:40 a.m. on Chamberlain Road in Walker County on March 8.

 

Additional charges are pending, as authorities apply for arrest warrants and juvenile complaints concerning other crimes connected to the vehicle arson.

 

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Chickamauga Police Department, Walker County Fire Marshal’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.


Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)

District 6 County Commission Candidates Sharpe, Jeno Saving Up For The General Election

Not much money is being spent in a low-key campaign for the District 6 County Commission seat, but it will gear up in the general election. Incumbent David Sharpe is in the Democratic primary and Ruth Jeno in the Republican. Commissioner Sharpe has almost $38,000 left over in his war chest, plus $11,079 collected in the last reporting period. But he has only spent $755 thus ... (click for more)

Needless And Nitpicking Restrictions

Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article. As written to date, these needful and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)

Mocs' Softball At Austin Peay Canceled Due To Weather

Due to wet field conditions and the threat of more rain and thunderstorms coming through the Clarksville area on Wednesday, Chattanooga’s midweek game at Austin Peay has been canceled. There is no announcement of a makeup date at this time. The Mocs are off this weekend and are back home on Tuesday, April 19 against Tennessee Tech. (click for more)


