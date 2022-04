District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman went on Facebook on Tuesday to endorse District 1 County Commission candidate and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley.

The two posed in front of the 62-year-old Soddy Daisy Middle School, which Ms. Thurman said needs replacing.

She said she worked closely for many years with Commissioner Fred Skillern, and said they got a number of projects done.

Ms. Thurman said that has not been the case since Randy Fairbanks won election to the post.