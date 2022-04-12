Woman In Tent At Homeless Camp On Peeples Street Says Woman Threatened Her, Then She Saw "A Big Flash Of Fire At My Head"

A woman inside a tent at a homeless camp at 1240 Peeples St. said she heard a woman threatening her, then she saw "a big flash of fire at my head."

Glendalyn Johnson, 35, was arrested for aggravated arson in the incident on Monday.

Police said they had been called to the location earlier on a disorder involving the two women.

The woman inside the tent said when the other woman began threatening her, she used her cell phone to record the threats.

She said she heard a lighter strike the top of her tent, then saw the flash of fire and ran out.