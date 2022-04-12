 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Woman In Tent At Homeless Camp On Peeples Street Says Woman Threatened Her, Then She Saw "A Big Flash Of Fire At My Head"

Glendalyn Johnson
Glendalyn Johnson

A woman inside a tent at a homeless camp at 1240 Peeples St. said she heard a woman threatening her, then she saw "a big flash of fire at my head."

Glendalyn Johnson, 35, was arrested for aggravated arson in the incident on Monday.

Police said they had been called to the location earlier on a disorder involving the two women.

The woman inside the tent said when the other woman began threatening her, she used her cell phone to record the threats.

She said she heard a lighter strike the top of her tent, then saw the flash of fire and ran out.

 

 


Moon River Music Festival Announces 2022 Full Lineup With Headliner Leon Bridges

The Moon River Music Festival presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has announced its full 2022 lineup with Leon Bridges headlining. The event returns to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park on Sept. 10 and 11. The lineup was revealed today with ticket pre-sale for the festival starting on Tuesday at noon and tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday starting at noon via ... (click for more)

Special Committee On Short Term Vacation Rentals To Hold 1st Session On April 19

A special committee on short term vacation rentals will begin its work on April 19 at 1 p.m., City Councilman Chip Henderson said. He is heading up the panel that will also include council members Jenny Hill and Raquetta Dotley and city staffers Dan Reuter, Jermaine Freeman and Chris Anderson. The council recently passed a moratorium on new owner-occupied STVRs through next ... (click for more)

Needless And Nitpicking Restrictions

Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article. As written to date, these needful and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Lookouts Preview: Former National Leaue All-Star And Brave Mike Minor Gets Opening Day Start

Outside of the debut of a newly-promoted prospect from single-A, is there more exciting news for minor league fans than whispers of a former MLB'er on a rehab assignment? Mike Minor, once the 2009 first round pick of the Atlanta Braves and a 2019 all star with Texas, is now rehabbing with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The news was originally reported by Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)


