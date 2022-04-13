VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/13/22

April 13, 2022
The Rhea County Commission will be holding a special called meeting on Monday, at noon to continue discussion on the pending broadband grant the county is attempting to get to bring fiber optics
A woman told police she left her phone on the counter of Kanku's at 1910 Market St. by accident the day before and realized it a few minutes later when she left. By the time she got back to there store 10 minutes later it was gone. She immediately tried to call the phone and someone answered it and she told them, "Please return the phone" but they hung up. When she tried to call
Senate Republicans who rule the roost in the Legislature were reportedly “shocked” this week when a three-judge panel blocked their Senate redistricting plan, finding it violated the state Constitution.
The opinion forced the state to file an appeal in the Tennessee Court of Appeals arguing the decision will throw the state’s elections into chaos.
The move came the day after
Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article.
As written to date, these needful and
I can’t remember a time when there were three better people seeking to be Hamilton County’s next Mayor. The downside, of course, is you can just vote for one of them and only one of them has experience in county government. That’s why I believe Sabrena Smedley is my choice as early voting for the May 3 primary begins today.
The other two candidates each have a healthy out-pouring
he gates of AT&T field and its concrete concourses were something like a baseball airport. The denizens who walked through and around were from various backgrounds, and some were veterans of the national pastime while others were first-time "flyers." On one end of the spectrum of baseball fandom was Bob Russell, a fan who has been enchanted by the sport since his first game
Top-ranked Tennessee fell for the first time since early March, falling to Tennessee Tech, 3-2, Tuesday evening at Smokies Stadium.
Tennessee (31-2) struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Drew Gilbert plated Jorel Ortega with a single through the left side. Then Gilbert came around to score on an error from Tennessee Tech's third baseman.
Tennessee Tech