Boyd Patterson Well Ahead For Fundraising In Contest For Criminal Court Judge

Attorney Boyd Patterson is well ahead in fundraising for an open Criminal Court judgeship.

He has brought in just under $126,000, and made a $4,000 loan to the campaign.

Attorney Amanda Dunn has brought in around $49,000 and loaned the campaign $18,500.

Former Judge Rebecca Stern has been given around $38,000. She made a $10,000 loan to the effort.

The seat became open when Judge Don Poole announced he was not seeking re-election.

