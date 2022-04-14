Woman Who Was Baptized By Deputy As Way To Get Out Of Ticket Is Found Dead

 Thursday, April 14, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The woman who filed suit on allegations that a county deputy offered to baptize her in Soddy Lake in exchange for not writing her a ticket and then did so has been found dead. 

Shandle Marie Riley, 43, was found dead at a residence on Log Cabin Lane on Wednesday night.

Sources said Ms. Riley had overdosed at the Silverdale Jail, then was released on bond and overdosed again.

She had a history of picking up drug charges.

An autopsy was being performed.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston asked the TBI to investigate the death.

Ms. Riley had sued the Sheriff's Office as well as Deputy Daniel Wilkey, who carried out the bizarre baptism. Also sued was a deputy who witnessed and memorialized it. 

The Sheriff's Office said it could not comment on specific inmates, but said since Jan. 1, 17 people have received medical treatment for a suspected overdose either at Silverdale by the contract medical provider or at an external medical facility.

Officials said, "In order to combat this ongoing issue, HCSO Corrections Services personnel have deployed the following tools and resources to mitigate potential illegal substances entering the facility:

1.           Deployed a new canine interdiction dog full-time at the facility trained and certified to search for illegal substances
2.           Utilizing a full body scanner during the booking process to ensure no illegal substances are smuggled inside the facility
3.           Corrections Security personnel have increased the number of cell and facility searches in order to locate smuggled contraband

"In addition to the aforementioned items, there are additional measures that have been taken, but due to facility security, we are not able to elaborate on more at this time."

Officials said there have been no overdose deaths at the jail this year.


