Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, DENNIS RAY

7302 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE #67 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD ENDAGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041503

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MICHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH

1264 GROVE STRRET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

133 BRADY MILLER LN DAYTON, 373214147

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

3513 E 17 MAIN ST KNOXVILLE, 379183354

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BURR, RACHEL

94 PEMBROKE PT CENTERVILLE, 31028

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUM, LOGAN NATHANIEL

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 374211466

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



DUNCAN, ALEXIA R

2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071041

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FEATHERSTONE, KASAUD D

7723 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI



FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



FREEMAN, ALEX VICTOR

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER



GARRISON, ERIKA HOPE

1023 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 34421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL

2416 EAST 19ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON

2110 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDWICK, DARRICK DWAYNE

3102 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041811

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HILL, JARED DAKOTA

172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)



HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY

2125 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434506

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTOLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU



HUBBARD, MALIK L

702 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUTTO, TIFFANY HOPE

296 DAVIS LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



JOHNSON, JOHNNY LAMAR

5510 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT



KILGORE, ERIC WADE

1605 NORTH CHESTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KUCKUCK, KODY JAMES

1331 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS.

OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE OF MARIHUANA CONCENTRATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSELIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVE, KIMBERLYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS , 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCLURE, JAMES D11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE3308 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, SHAYLA DENISE502 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON2104 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARPATTY, ERIC BRYON1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, RICARDO6111 SHERWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRICH, AMANDA J39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL4817 16 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044607Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSANDERS, SHAWN ROSS2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SISSON, CHAD ALLEN102 POLO FIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SMITH, STEPHEN TYLER6400 ROCKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTEELE, GARY ANDREW321 TIMBER LINE CIRCLE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW115 BAKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON728 FRAWLEY R APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITTEMORE, STEPHANIE NICOLE4715 BONNY OAK DRIVE APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILCOXON, CYNTHIA MICHELLE287 CLEARVIEW CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS, ELIZABETH ALEXANDRA1104 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWRIGHT, ANTHONY DEANGELO2007 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045504Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE