Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0219 Jessie L. Graham (Amend and Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition #1 and lift Condition #2 of Ordinance No.

13607 of previous Case No. 2020-0098 from property located at 6340 Middle Valley Road and two (2) unaddressed properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)b. 2022-0047 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5246, 5250, 5258, and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Old Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)c. 2022-0059 LaBella Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6814 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0051 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1216 and 1236 Lester Lane, 1220 East Brainerd Road, and two (2) unaddressed parcels in the 1200 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)e. 2022-0069 Campbell Lewis (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift certain conditions of Ordinance No. 10939 from previous Case No. 1999-0192 on property located at 4408 Shelborne Drive. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)f. 2022-0043 South Broad, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2626 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2022-0048 Shepherd’s Arm Rescue Mission, Inc. (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4012 West Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0041 Peppers Construction, Inc. (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401 Slayton Avenue, 737 and 745 E. Main Street, and an unaddressed property located in the 700 block of E. Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0044 Cameron Swihart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3415 Montview Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2022-0056 The Signature Group (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey Avenue, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)k. 2022-0067 Rena International, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1304, 1308, and 1312 Greenwood Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 14, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and Article IX, Landscaping Provisions, Section 38-595, Screening Requirements to amend the Landscaping Provisions related to the UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksm. MR-2022-0033 Chattanooga Boiler and Tank Company c/o Chazen Engineering Consultants (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1500 block of Polk Street, Tax Map No. 146P-G-011, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Deferred from 04-12-2022) (Alternate Version #2)b. 2022-0063 David Boyd (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1501 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 04-12-2022)2022-0063 David Boyd (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1501 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution confirming the surplus and Quitclaim conveyance to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority, in substantially the form attached, the interest the City of Chattanooga has in six (6) parcels identified as Tax Map No. 148A-A-005 on Quintus Loop Road, Tax Map No. 148H-B-039 at 1800 W. Polymer Drive, Tax Map No. 148P-A-015.01 on Hancock Road, Tax Map No. 148P-A-015 on Hancock Road, Tax Map No. 148P-A-016 at 5940 Hancock Road, and Tax Map No. 157E-A-001 on Jubilee Drive. (Districts 5 & 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an office lease with HSOPSNF, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the use of one hundred (100’) square feet of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for a term of one (1) year, with annual rent in the amount of $1,100.00. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Seventh Amendment to Lease Agreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for senior activity meeting space in a portion of Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road for an additional term of one (1) year for the amount of $7,477.53 per month, for a total annual amount of $89,730.36. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a License Agreement with FourJ's Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the term of two (2) years, with the Option to Renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, for access to a specific location at Ross's Landing ramp to provide access to the Tennessee River at the monthly license fee of $300.00. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the donation of 2514 E. 17th Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 156F-B-017, for the purpose of constructing and maintaining affordable housing for a period of ten (10) years from the date of the first occupancy with the Quitclaim conveyance subject to a reversionary provision, and to authorize the execution all documents required for completion of the transaction. (District 9)FINANCEf. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for 2022 assessment dues, in the amount of $38,030.79, and the Regional Tourism Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $43,030.79.ITg. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to renew a service agreement between the City of Chattanooga and NovoaGlobal for Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Programs for a one (1) year term per Resolution No. 30129.LEGALh. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30843 authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law firms listed below for legal services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate, Transactional, Intellectual Property, and Administrative Matters; Labor and Employment Matters; Planning and Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters, for the period through June 30, 2022.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? 