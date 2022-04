Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ANDREW

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN

4216 RIVER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARRIOS, ALFREDO

4300 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073109

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT (AGGRAVATED CHIL



BATTS, NICOLE LORRAINE

2313 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

1812 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRISTER, JERMAINE

2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM

11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



BRUMLEY, ETHAN LECHAUN

9423 BERKSHIRE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BURNETT, GREGG DON

7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAPOTE, CARLOS ANTONIO

1709 EAST 31ST ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANECARD, BRENDA K1788 HOLLY OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCASTELLANOS-ESCALANTE, DIEGO AR4300 18TH STREET BRADENTON, 34205Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSIMPLE POSSESSIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCOX, DANNY LAMAR1211 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECOX, ROBERT LEE1209 INDIAN AVE APT D4 ROSSVILLE, 307411764Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECURTIS, TYDUS JALEEL113 HUNT DR CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAPEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTCUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH4719 LAKEHILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)DAVIS, EULENA DANIELLE10405 CARD RD. APT. 633 SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDIBRELL, ANNE ELIZABETH604 MARR DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDILL, SETH TAYLOR19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYELLISON, FRED WHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062003Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FENTON, KWESI R711 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGONZALEZ, ELEDERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTGOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN2717 EAST 11TH ST MARYVILLE, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAY, WILLIAM HOWARD1006 SWALLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARTMAN-HODGES, KAYDYN6406 LEVI RD Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWHERRA, JOSE4300 18TH STREET BREDENTON,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE DRINKINGHOWARD, JUSTIN MITCHELL2472 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGFORD, MYRA260 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 307417360Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAPCHUK, BENJAMIN1906 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062935Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEGGETT, KENNETH RAY305 MCCONNELL RD APT 20 CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTMCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEDRANO, VIOLA MAE1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052629Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYONATE, ADRIAN9730 HOMEWOOD CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARIS, RODNEY ERIC4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 47410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTPEREZDUENAS, MIGUEL ANGEL2611 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPETERSON, KEITH LUJUAN910 CLIFTON PL CHATTANOOGA, 374043701Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPHILLIPS, JILLIAN MICHELLE730 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 30702Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE7615 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYURIEL, LARAHOMELESS , 00000Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE861 WHEELR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWIGFALL, EDWIN L804 FOREST DALE LANE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE