 Monday, April 18, 2022 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Construction Worker At Home In Rhea County Dies When Trench Collapses

Sunday, April 17, 2022

The body of a construction worker who was trapped in a trench cave in was located around 1 a.m. on Sunday in Rhea County.

The cave in happened during work on a home construction project.

It was initially thought that two men were trapped.


April 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 17, 2022

Court Clerks Support Greg Beck For District 5

April 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Changes Boots For Nikes And Takes 2 More Pairs Before Fleeing Store; Man Follows Women To Their Airbnb And Asks To Join Them


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5. "I am writing to lend my support for the ... (click for more)

The assistant manager at a store at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police security video footage of a white female wearing a white sweater and blue jeans change her boots with a new pair of Nike ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) AUSTIN, SHAYRON 642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ASSAULT (SIMPLE) COOPER, DERRICK 437 WEST LOCUS ... (click for more)

Court Clerks Support Greg Beck For District 5

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5. "I am writing to lend my support for the re-election of former commissioner Gary Beck," said Mr. Henry. "Mr. Beck has proven to be a loyal and dedicated individual in both his personal and professional life. "Having known him ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hitler Was Homeless

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature. The purpose of ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Withstand Late Rally By Birmingham

Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win. It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams ... (click for more)

Tennessee Baseball Coach Out For 4 Games After Bumping Umpire; Vols Go On To Defeat Alabama, 15-4, Without Him

The NCAA has suspended the coach of top-ranked Tennessee baseball after he had a run-in with an umpire during a 9-2 win over Alabama on Saturday. Tony Vitello will miss four games. He can return for the game with Florida next Saturday. Frank Anderson, the Vols pitching coach, got a one-game suspension for the Sunday game with Alabama. Both coaches were tossed in the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors