Construction Worker At Home In Rhea County Dies When Trench Collapses

The body of a construction worker who was trapped in a trench cave in was located around 1 a.m. on Sunday in Rhea County.
The cave in happened during work on a home construction project.
It was initially thought that two men were trapped.
April 18, 2022
April 17, 2022
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVIDREZ, RUBEN
34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5.
"I am writing to lend my support for the ... (click for more)
The assistant manager at a store at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police security video footage of a white female wearing a white sweater and blue jeans change her boots with a new pair of Nike ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVIDREZ, RUBEN
34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUSTIN, SHAYRON
642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
COOPER, DERRICK
437 WEST LOCUS ... (click for more)
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler offered their support Greg Beck for District 5.
"I am writing to lend my support for the re-election of former commissioner Gary Beck," said Mr. Henry. "Mr. Beck has proven to be a loyal and dedicated individual in both his personal and professional life.
"Having known him ... (click for more)
The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote.
Tip #1: Don’t Pander
A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature.
The purpose of ... (click for more)
Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field.
They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win.
It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams ... (click for more)
The NCAA has suspended the coach of top-ranked Tennessee baseball after he had a run-in with an umpire during a 9-2 win over Alabama on Saturday.
Tony Vitello will miss four games.
He can return for the game with Florida next Saturday.
Frank Anderson, the Vols pitching coach, got a one-game suspension for the Sunday game with Alabama.
Both coaches were tossed in the ... (click for more)