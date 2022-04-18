Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He Has Permission To Be In Vacant Apartment, Management Disagrees; Man's Girlfriend Borrows His Truck, Trades It To Another Woman

A suspicious person was reported at the 404 Homes Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard.

Someone was reported to be inside an apartment that was vacant. Police spoke with a man who was in the vacant apartment. He told police he had permission to be in the unit. After speaking with the maintenance worker and property manager, it was clear to police that the man was not allowed to be in the unit. The man was removed from the property and trespassed. He was told that if he returned to the property he would be taken to jail for trespassing.

* * *

An employee at The Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad St., told police that another employee, who was no longer on scene, told her that guests observed a black male grab a "package" from behind the check-in desk and leave with it. The employee said no hotel staff observed the incident take place and she could not definitively determine who the package was for. She said once hotel management arrives in the morning, they will review security footage and notify officers of any further findings.

* * *

Police responded to a report of a car window shattered in the Republic Parking lot at 1401 Market St. Police found a silver 2012 Ford Fiesta, IL tag, with the driver's side front window shattered by a brick. The brick was still lying on the dash. The window had not been completely broken out. There were no signs of anything being opened or gone through.



* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Blackford Street. A woman told police she had been letting her uncle live with her. She said they had gotten into a verbal disagreement. The uncle also said they had gotten into a verbal disagreement and would call police back out if needed.

* * *



A disorder was reported at the Hamilton Inn, 2717 Rossville Blvd. Police found a man standing outside room 131. He and another man were in a verbal argument before police arrived on the scene. The first man was told to get his stuff from room 131 and leave the premises.

* * *



A man on Camden Street told police that someone had broken into his car and stolen a bag of new clothes that he had just purchased.



* * *

A woman at the Market Street Lofts told police that sometime overnight, someone broke into her 2019 Subaru Forester and rummaged all through it. She said her vehicle was locked, but found no damage. She says she does not know how entry was gained. She said there are no security cameras that cover the parking lot. She knows a $100 gift card was taken, but she is not sure if anything else was stolen, as she had to leave and go to work.

* * *



A man on Greenview Drive told police that morning he received a text message from someone saying he had failed to appear for jury duty and there was a bench warrant outstanding for his arrest. He said the message went on to say this could be cleared up by him sending $500. The man said he caught immediately that this was an attempted scam. He wanted a report made so police would be aware of this scam.

* * *



A woman told police that her friend had attempted to steal her car while she was inside the Mapco gas station at 4711 Brainerd Road. She said he only ceased his attempt after she began yelling for people to call the police. She added that he then made threats to damage her car at a later date. The "friend" was no longer on scene when police arrived. The woman declined to press charges against him for the attempted theft.



* * *

A man on Belle Vista Avenue told police he had a tenant who he had to evict and when she left she took the new refrigerator and stove. He said he bought both items for around $400-$500 each, but knew to replace them would cost him around $600-$700 each. The man said he wanted to make a report for the theft to give to his lawyer, but did not wish to press charges at this time. He was unable to provide a date of birth or address for the former tenant, but said he would have the renter's file for police when he found it and if he needed to press charges. At this time he does not have proof that the former tenant took the property, just that she was the last person known to be in the house.

* * *



A man at the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road, told police he let a friend borrow his incarcerated mother's Jeep Liberty. He said he was informed by the friend that someone else had possession of the vehicle. He said while at work, he observed a black male pull up to his place of employment with his mother's Jeep. Police identified the driver and he handed the keys over to the man and both of them left the scene.

* * *



A man told police that he loaned his girlfriend his Ford F-150 truck two months ago and she has refused to give the vehicle back. The man located his vehicle on Walnut Street. Police spoke with a woman in the Hamilton County Courthouse and she said that she had traded for the Ford F-150. Police explained to her that if the owner did not sign the title of the vehicle over to her, he can still list the vehicle as stolen.