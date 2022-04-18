Local Artist Facing Indecent Exposure, Sexual Battery Charges

Local artist and sculptor Cessna Decosimo is facing sexual battery and indecent exposure charges following action by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

Decosimo, of 1427 Williams St., was charged with indecent exposure in an incident that occurred on May 17, 2020 at an apartment on Cowart Street.



The incident was not reported to police until July 3, 2020. It was told police that Decosimo went to the apartment where two people, mutual friends of Decosimo, were. The two told police that Decosimo immediately exposed himself and began masturbating in full view of them both. They said they told him to stop and leave, but he continued and then left.



Later, on July 2, 2020, a woman said she went to Decosimo's apartment because he had spoken to her about modeling for a sculpture. She said after showing her around the studio, he began touching and fondling her breasts, hips and buttocks, advising her that it was for artistic purposes. She said he led her to his bed and asked her to remove her shirt, so he could see her figure better. He then asked for a hug, and she said she agreed, but then he asked if they could lie down on the bed and hug. The woman said she then began doubting that his touching was for artistic purposes, and she declined to lie down and began looking for a way to leave without offending him, since she still wished to model for his sculpture.



She said Decosimo then took her to another area of his studio, where he touched her breasts again. She said she then began to walk away from him towards the door. She said at that point he came up behind her and forcefully grabbed her right arm, pulling her to himself. She said she ended up facing him with her arms crossed in front of her.

She said he then told her he could use force if he wanted to, and she replied that she would fight back if necessary. She was then able to escape his grasp and again headed for the exit, when he called out that he needed one more good look at her for his sculpture. Still hopeful that he would sculpt her, she said she agreed, as long as he stood far enough back to make her feel comfortable. She said as she began to remove her shirt, he began masturbating. She said she then turned and left, while he displayed his middle fingers and yelled obscenities at her.

She said the following day Decosimo sent her text messages of a "sexual, but non-sensical manner." The woman provided police the text conversation, as well as a picture of a bruise on her right wrist that she said she received when Decosimo grabbed her. The bruise was still visible when police spoke with the woman six days after the alleged incident.

