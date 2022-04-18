 Monday, April 18, 2022 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Local Artist Facing Indecent Exposure, Sexual Battery Charges

Local artist and sculptor Cessna Decosimo is facing sexual battery and indecent exposure charges following action by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

Decosimo, of 1427 Williams St., was charged with indecent exposure in an incident that occurred on May 17, 2020 at an apartment on Cowart Street. 

The incident was not reported to police until July 3, 2020. It was told police that Decosimo went to the apartment where two people, mutual friends of Decosimo, were.  The two told police that Decosimo immediately exposed himself and began masturbating in full view of them both.  They said they told him to stop and leave, but he continued and then left.

Later, on July 2, 2020, a woman said she went to Decosimo's apartment because he had spoken to her about modeling for a sculpture. She said after showing her around the studio, he began touching and fondling her breasts, hips and buttocks, advising her that it was for artistic purposes.  She said he led her to his bed and asked her to remove her shirt, so he could see her figure better. He then asked for a hug, and she said she agreed, but then he asked if they could lie down on the bed and hug. The woman said she then began doubting that his touching was for artistic purposes, and she declined to lie down and began looking for a way to leave without offending him, since she still wished to model for his sculpture.

She said Decosimo then took her to another area of his studio, where he touched her breasts again. She said she then began to walk away from him towards the door. She said at that point he came up behind her and forcefully grabbed her right arm, pulling her to himself. She said she ended up facing him with her arms crossed in front of her.

She said he then told her he could use force if he wanted to, and she replied that she would fight back if necessary. She was then able to escape his grasp and again headed for the exit, when he called out that he needed one more good look at her for his sculpture. Still hopeful that he would sculpt her, she said she agreed, as long as he stood far enough back to make her feel comfortable. She said as she began to remove her shirt, he began masturbating. She said she then turned and left, while he displayed his middle fingers and yelled obscenities at her.

She said the following day Decosimo sent her text messages of a "sexual, but non-sensical manner." The woman provided police the text conversation, as well as a picture of a bruise on her right wrist that she said she received when Decosimo grabbed her. The bruise was still visible when police spoke with the woman six days after the alleged incident.


Police Blotter: Man Tells Police He Has Permission To Be In Vacant Apartment, Management Disagrees; Man's Girlfriend Borrows His Truck, Trades It To Another Woman

Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Norma McGee Ogle Announces June 2022 Retirement

City Board Approves Assignment Of Housing Payment-In Lieu-Of-Tax Agreement To Investment Trust


The City’s Heath, Education, and Housing Facilities Board (HEB) on Monday approved a request by a current PILOT lessee to assign a housing payment-in lieu-of-tax agreement to Starwood Real Estate ... (click for more)



A suspicious person was reported at the 404 Homes Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard. Someone was reported to be inside an apartment that was vacant. Police spoke with a man who was in the vacant apartment. He told police he had permission to be in the unit. After speaking with the maintenance worker and property manager, it was clear to police that the man was not allowed to be in ... (click for more)

Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Norma McGee Ogle Announces June 2022 Retirement

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Norma McGee Ogle was appointed to the bench by Governor Don Sundquist in 1998. It was a career move that wasn’t on her radar, despite that fact that judgeship runs in her family. “It was something that I had not really thought too much about because my husband (Circuit Court Judge Rex Henry Ogle) was a trial judge,” Judge Ogle said. “I thought ... (click for more)

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hitler Was Homeless

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature. The purpose of ... (click for more)

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga’s Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Withstand Late Rally By Birmingham

Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win. It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams ... (click for more)


