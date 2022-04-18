 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 45.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner Attendees Make Selections

Monday, April 18, 2022
Hamilton County Mayoral Candidate Matt Hullander was named winner of the 2022 Straw Poll during the Hamilton County GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Chattanooga Convention Center, featuring Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Keynote Speaker Senator Bill Hagerty. 

Results were presented before a sold-out crowd of more than 450 attendees. 

Mr. Hullander received 168 votes, ahead of candidate Sabrena Smedley, who received 137 votes, and Weston Wamp, who received 79 votes.
 
Mr.
Wamp said, "It’s not surprising that in a room full of politicians and their friends, the candidate calling for term limits didn’t win a straw poll. If it wasn’t already clear that the good old boys favor the two county government insiders, it is now.
 
"Our internal polling shows a three-way, tied race that we intend to win on May 3."

District Attorney candidate Coty Wamp received 248 votes to incumbent District Attorney General Neal Pinkston's 109 votes.

Criminal Court Judge candidate Boyd Patterson won the straw poll with 228 votes, leading Amanda Dunn, who received 68 votes, and Rebecca Stern, who received 56 votes.

Mike Dumitru won the Circuit Court Judge straw poll with 248 votes to Jim Exum's 94 votes.

"Hamilton County is humbled to have such an overwheming response to this year's straw poll," said Hamilton County GOP Chairman Arch Trimble, IV. "We sincerely appreciate all of our 2022 candidates during this primary election season and encourage everyone to early vote."

Official HCGOP Lincoln Day Dinner Results

COUNTY MAYOR
Mike Hullander: 168
Sabrena Smedley: 137
Weston Wamp: 79

DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Coty Wamp: 248
Neal Pinkston: 109

CRIMINAL COURT JUDGE DIVISION III
Boyd Patterson: 228
Amanda Dunn: 68
Rebecca Stern: 56

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE DIVISION II
Mike Dumitru: 248
Jim Exum: 94


April 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

April 19, 2022

School Board Weighing Effect Of New TISA Funding Formula

April 19, 2022

Rhea Commission Puts Off Decision On Choosing Broadband Provider; Thacker Misses Meeting


An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She ... (click for more)

Hamilton County School Board members met Monday evening to discuss their three-year financial plan that will not replace the annual budget. Board members gave revenue assumptions as the Tennessee ... (click for more)

In a lengthy afternoon meeting on Monday, the Rhea County Commission heard from three of the four companies vying to get the county's business in an attempt to provide broadband access to every ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She said a lot of people have been in and out of the cemetery this month and they have no suspect information. * * * An employee at Applied Valve, 1421 Latta St., told police a man was ... (click for more)

School Board Weighing Effect Of New TISA Funding Formula

Hamilton County School Board members met Monday evening to discuss their three-year financial plan that will not replace the annual budget. Board members gave revenue assumptions as the Tennessee Basic Education Program (BEP) is replaced with Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA). “I think with TISA coming up there’s a lot of opportunity but we need to be strategic ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga’s Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter. ... (click for more)

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

Following an impressive week, Covenant softball freshman Lauren Kay was named the USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on April 17, announced the conference on Monday. It is the second time this season that Kay has collected the award (Feb. 14). A freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga Christian), Kay batted .783 (18-for-23) with an OPS of 2.539 (.800 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors