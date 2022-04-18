Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner Attendees Make Selections

Hamilton County Mayoral Candidate Matt Hullander was named winner of the 2022 Straw Poll during the Hamilton County GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Chattanooga Convention Center, featuring Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Keynote Speaker Senator Bill Hagerty.





Results were presented before a sold-out crowd of more than 450 attendees.





Mr. Hullander received 168 votes, ahead of candidate Sabrena Smedley, who received 137 votes, and Weston Wamp, who received 79 votes.

Wamp said, "It's not surprising that in a room full of politicians and their friends, the candidate calling for term limits didn't win a straw poll. If it wasn't already clear that the good old boys favor the two county government insiders, it is now.

"Our internal polling shows a three-way, tied race that we intend to win on May 3."





District Attorney candidate Coty Wamp received 248 votes to incumbent District Attorney General Neal Pinkston's 109 votes.





Criminal Court Judge candidate Boyd Patterson won the straw poll with 228 votes, leading Amanda Dunn, who received 68 votes, and Rebecca Stern, who received 56 votes.





Mike Dumitru won the Circuit Court Judge straw poll with 248 votes to Jim Exum's 94 votes.





"Hamilton County is humbled to have such an overwheming response to this year's straw poll," said Hamilton County GOP Chairman Arch Trimble, IV. "We sincerely appreciate all of our 2022 candidates during this primary election season and encourage everyone to early vote."





Official HCGOP Lincoln Day Dinner Results





COUNTY MAYOR

Mike Hullander: 168

Sabrena Smedley: 137

Weston Wamp: 79





DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Coty Wamp: 248

Neal Pinkston: 109





CRIMINAL COURT JUDGE DIVISION III

Boyd Patterson: 228

Amanda Dunn: 68

Rebecca Stern: 56





CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE DIVISION II

Mike Dumitru: 248

Jim Exum: 94



