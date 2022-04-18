Matt Hullander Is Winner Of County Mayor Straw Poll At Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner

Matt Hullander was the winner of a county mayor straw poll at the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner.
Results were:
Matt Hullander 168
Sabrena Smedley 137
Weston Wamp 79
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BONDS, ROZETTA D
1007 TUNELL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1000.00
Hamilton County has conveyed property at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road to Collegedale after the city notified the county that it wished to renovate the property that is within the Wolftever Creek
Hamilton County has conveyed property at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road to Collegedale after the city notified the county that it wished to renovate the property that is within the Wolftever Creek Greenway for public use. It is the former location of the Hamilton County Medic # 5 EMS Station. At the commission meeting Monday evening, the Collegedale Commission authorized the acceptance
The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote.
Tip #1: Don’t Pander
A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles
The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine
The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga's Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter.
Following an impressive week, Covenant softball freshman Lauren Kay was named the USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on April 17, announced the conference on Monday.
It is the second time this season that Kay has collected the award (Feb. 14).
A freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga Christian), Kay batted .783 (18-for-23) with an OPS of 2.539 (.800