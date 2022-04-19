Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She said a lot of people have been in and out of the cemetery this month and they have no suspect information.

* * *



An employee at Applied Valve, 1421 Latta St., told police a man was caught on the surveillance

camera system stealing valve parts out of their back yard. According to the employee, the thief arrived on Sunday around 10:38 p.m. in a light-colored sedan Cadillac, probably 1990s. After parking next to the fence, the man jumped the side fence and went straight to the back of the building where all the scrap metal and valves are located. The man then loaded a large

plastic box with valves and other scrap metals, carried it on his shoulder to the side fence and threw it over the fence next to where his vehicle was parked. After loading his vehicle, the man fled the scene. According to the employee, the same man came on Friday around 5 a.m. and stole approximately $800 worth of scrap metal. Friday's incident was reported under another complaint number.

* * *

A disorder was reported on I-24 westbound. A woman reported a man and woman in a white Ford convertible Mustang were in an altercation. She knew the couple and identified them to police. She said the man was beating on the woman while the vehicle was in motion. The woman had also called police and claimed the man was beating on her. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or reach either woman back on the phone. The couple apparently live in Whitwell. Dispatch attempted to call them back three times, but were unsuccessful. Dispatch notified Dade County of the vehicle description.

* * *

A man told police someone struck the driver's side front quarter panel of his vehicle while it was

parked at Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Road. He said someone had left a note and, after a few phone calls, the other person does not seem to want to settle this incident. He said he needs a report for his insurance.

* * *

A man on Emma Kate Drive told police he was getting out of his car in front of his house when a black male approached him. He told police that he believed that the man was going to rob him, so he pulled a knife on the man and told him to get away. Police asked if the man said anything to him or made him feel threatened, but he told police no. He told police that after he pulled a knife on the man, the man ran away. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description of the man.

* * *

Police were called to the InTown Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., regarding a man who said his ex-wife abandoned him there and took all his money. He had two checks of $2,800 from his pension and Social Security. He said he has not heard from her for more then two weeks. He said he does not know how to prove any of it because she has all the paperwork. A hotel employee had called police because there are only three more days until she has to kick the man out. She was worried the ex-wife took all the money he has so he cannot put more money into his account to continue to stay. The ex-wife was the original person who was on the room lease, and she left and disconnected her phone number, so the employee could not call her. No one has heard from the ex-wife since she checked in. Adult Protective Services was notified. Due to lack of evidence to the theft nothing further can be done.

* * *



A woman on 6th Avenue called police because a "welcomed person" was asked to leave and refused to leave her house. Police asked her who the person was and she said it was her sister, but she refused to give the sister's name. She said that her sister left the scene before police arrived.

* * *



A verbal disorder was reported on Albany Street Police spoke with a woman who said she was arguing with a man. Both of them had calmed down by the time police arrived. The people there had all been drinking. The man had become upset because the other people went out later than expected. He decided to sleep in his vehicle and said one of his friends would keep his keys until morning. Everyone thanked the police for the assistance.

* * *

A man told police he's the driver for P&E on Cromwell Road and he reported that, in spite of their precautions, someone broke the padlock to his moving truck and stole a pallet of merchandise. He is not sure of the cost and quantity, but is fairly certain they were radios; around 20 and over $1,000. There were no videos or witnesses.

* * *

A man on Fairhills Drive told police he left his trailer in his driveway and he last saw it two days ago at about 7 p.m. This morning around 5 a.m. he discovered it was gone and he's not sure when it was stolen, but he believes it could have been sometime overnight last night. Trailer info: 2017 Holmes 6' x 12’ utility trailer, open, single axle, black in color. Police contacted NCIC and had the trailer entered as stolen.

* * *



Police conducted a check on a condemned structure at 4047 Loftis St. Police noticed broken windows on the front door. Police cleared the property and found the property to be vacant. While searching the building in the rear of the residence, police noticed the front door had been pried open.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a white male had entered the store earlier in the day. The man took a pair of Anker headphones valued at $90. The man then attempted to return the headphones with a receipt he had from a previous purchase of the same item. The store refused the return because they noticed that the item had already been returned once before. The man then took the headphones out of the store. The employee had photos and video of the man entering the store and taking the item. They also had a video of the

suspect driving what appeared to be a gray Ford Edge.