School Board Weighing Effect Of New TISA Funding Formula

Hamilton County School Board members met Monday evening to discuss their three-year financial plan that will not replace the annual budget. Board members gave revenue assumptions as the Tennessee Basic Education Program (BEP) is replaced with Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA).

“I think with TISA coming up there’s a lot of opportunity but we need to be strategic in how we are thinking about things,” said Mary Ellen Heuton, chief financial officer. “There’s all sorts of things we could spend it on, but it's about spending it on the right things to help our students thrive.”

The TISA invests $9 billion in education funding for the state which includes state and local funds. If passed, TISA would include an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion. It already passed out of the Senate Education Committee but still needs review from other committees. TISA would begin in the 2023-24 school year.

The school board showed projections that claim a $46 million increase in base funding. They gave examples of where they think “big buckets” of this money will go. Those include investments in instructional materials and professional development, summer learning and tutoring supports, refresh and replacements of student technology and innovative middle and high school program design to support college and career readiness.

They also said funds will likely go towards maintaining competitive compensation for staff, funding differentiated compensation efforts, sustaining and expanding the Grow Your Own pipeline and maintaining employee benefits with no changes in cost sharing.

“I don’t know how in God's name people afford to live on $13 to $15 an hour,” said Tiffanie Robinson. “Everyone is in a really tough spot.”

The proposed budget is set to be voted on Thursday night by the school board. At least three board members said they want to delay the vote until after the state decides on the TISA.

The board presents their proposal to the County Commission on May 10.