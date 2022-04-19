 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 61.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Airport, CARTA Drop Mask Requirement; Federal Judge Who Made Far-Reaching Decision Is Covenant College Graduate

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The Chattanooga Airport will no longer be requiring wearing of masks after a ruling by a Florida judge, who was a graduate of Covenant College on Lookout Mountain.

 

Also, CARTA announced that it will no longer require its’ customers to wear facial coverings on their buses, "but strongly recommends that people continue to do so for their protection and safety." The Federal Transit Administration and the Transportation Security Administration have lifted the mask mandate on public transportation.

 

CARTA Executive Director Lisa Maragnano said, “We provide an essential service to the community by offering transportation.

The safety of our operators and customers is always our number one concern. We encourage everyone to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and take precautions for your own safety and well-being.”


Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, serving as a federal judge for the Middle District of Florida, struck down the Biden Administration's mask mandate for public transportation, which had recently been extended to May 3.

As a result, the administration said it will no longer seek to enforce the mask mandate that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials at the Chattanooga Airport said, '“In accordance with the federal ruling striking down the CDC mask mandate, the TSA will not continue to enforce the mandate at this time. In addition, many airlines have also dropped the requirement.

"Therefore, the Chattanooga Airport will not require customers to wear a mask.”

Judge Mizelle ruled that federal officials had exceeded their authority in the mask mandate, had not gained public comment and did not adequately explain their decisions.

Kathryn Mizelle, at age 33, was the youngest person chosen by President Donald Trump for a lifetime judicial appointment.





April 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

April 19, 2022

PHOTOS: Easter Sunday At First Presbyterian Church

April 19, 2022

Crews TO Perform Asphalt Repairs On I-75 North In McMinn County On Wednesday


An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-75 North at mile marker 56 (the Niota exit) to perform a full depth asphalt repair o n Wednesday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m .



An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She said a lot of people have been in and out of the cemetery this month and they have no suspect information. * * * An employee at Applied Valve, 1421 Latta St., told police a man was

PHOTOS: Easter Sunday At First Presbyterian Church

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga's Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter.

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

Following an impressive week, Covenant softball freshman Lauren Kay was named the USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on April 17, announced the conference on Monday. It is the second time this season that Kay has collected the award (Feb. 14). A freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga Christian), Kay batted .783 (18-for-23) with an OPS of 2.539 (.800


