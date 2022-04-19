City Deputy Administrator Placed On Leave Pending Investigation; Former City Councilman Charged With Stealing Steaks From Walmart

Deputy Administrator of Community Development Erskine Oglesby has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Tuesday by the Chattanooga Police Department for allegedly taking items from a local store without paying.



While there is no evidence that any taxpayer resources have been misappropriated, out of an abundance of caution Chief of Staff Joda Thongnopnua has asked Stan Sewell, the city’s independent auditor, to conduct an internal investigation.



Oglesby will remain on administrative leave, per city procedure, pending an internal review. Oglesby had passed a background check at the time of his appointment last year.



The city will have no further comment due to an active, open investigation, it was stated.

According to an arrest report, the former city councilman on March 5 went to the Lookout Valley Walmart. A loss prevention specialist said he got two packs of steaks. He paid for one, but did not scan the other, the specialist said.

He then came back in the store the same day and did the same thing - paying for one pack of steaks, but not scanning the other, it was charged.

Police were called back to the store on Saturday and told that the man who allegedly took the steaks had been identified as Erskine Oglesby.

The charge is misdemeanor theft.