City Deputy Administrator Placed On Leave Pending Investigation; Former City Councilman Charged With Stealing Steaks From Walmart

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Deputy Administrator of Community Development Erskine Oglesby has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Tuesday by the Chattanooga Police Department for allegedly taking items from a local store without paying.

While there is no evidence that any taxpayer resources have been misappropriated, out of an abundance of caution Chief of Staff Joda Thongnopnua has asked Stan Sewell, the city’s independent auditor, to conduct an internal investigation.

Oglesby will remain on administrative leave, per city procedure, pending an internal review. Oglesby had passed a background check at the time of his appointment last year.

The city will have no further comment due to an active, open investigation, it was stated.

According to an arrest report, the former city councilman on March 5 went to the Lookout Valley Walmart. A loss prevention specialist said he got two packs of steaks. He paid for one, but did not scan the other, the specialist said.

He then came back in the store the same day and did the same thing - paying for one pack of steaks, but not scanning the other, it was charged.

Police were called back to the store on Saturday and told that the man who allegedly took the steaks had been identified as Erskine Oglesby.

The charge is misdemeanor theft.


Governor Bill Lee Declines Clemency Plea Of Death Row Inmate Oscar Smith

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

PHOTOS: Easter Sunday At First Presbyterian Church


Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Oscar Smith: “After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the ... (click for more)

An employee of Hamilton Memorial Gardens told police that someone stole at least 12 bronze vases from graves in the Garden of Valor area of the cemetery. She said the vases are $200 each. She ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

The best prospects in baseball take the form of athletes who are so comically superior to their peers that they appear to bludgeon opponents like late-game Kratos in the most recent God of War game. Chattanooga’s Matt McLain might only be ranked in the 80s on national prospect lists, but the UCLA graduate and former first round pick looked like the best player in the sport on Easter. ... (click for more)

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

Following an impressive week, Covenant softball freshman Lauren Kay was named the USA South Rookie of the Week for the period ending on April 17, announced the conference on Monday. It is the second time this season that Kay has collected the award (Feb. 14). A freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga Christian), Kay batted .783 (18-for-23) with an OPS of 2.539 (.800 ... (click for more)


