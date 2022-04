Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS- ROSS, FRANCENE LORRAINE

930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000



BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1924 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE

1718 HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DARRYL TROY

1002 MCDONALD ST FAYETTEVILLE, 37334

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FEDERAL



BROWN, EMILY PAIGE

252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRUNO, STEPHANIE RENEE

3970 UMBARGER LANE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BURRESS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

2808 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



CAMPBELL, KAREN RENEE

131 PARRISH CIR CHICKAMAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.





DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAPIASPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCLARK, AARON JERMAINE238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COONROD, CHERIKA CHANTEL4308 HIGH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRAIGMILES, DARAMIE MONA751 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULTDANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE3604 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANERVIN, EZRA SHAWN4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFOX, MICHAEL CHARLESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGOSS, MICHAEL LEE9220 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRANT, TERRY MICHAEL1130 CONSTITUTION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHAMMOND, VALERIE MICHELLE9010 HARRISON HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHARTMAN, TOMMY LEE DEAN1477 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDRIX, ALYSA DASHAE8938 DRAKE PARKWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHERNANDEZ, AMANDA M9809 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLT, FREDRICK CLARK3700 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUBBARD, REMEO R1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, RAYMOND MARTINEZ930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJUAREZ, ELY USTOA2804 HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KERN, DAVID CONARD11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIDWELL, GREY A1755 CHARITY DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPESEXUAL BATTERYLEE, RACHEL MICHELE4720 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113833Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELUSK, THOMAS MICHAEL4420 SHORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE1305 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, REBECCA FAITH121 LINDA HEIGHTS FALLS BRANCH, 37656Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MULLINS-CROSS, TIFFANY NICOLE775 8TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE2627 HIXSON PIKE APT. 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, JAMES6432 ATLANTA AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3108 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071811Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELAZQUEZ, RONALDO3829 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)WALKER, CHRISTOPHER DYLAN4420 SHORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWATERS, CHARLES CORY LEE752 12TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, LAYNE LOGAN111 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN-TRANSIT (KNOX CO)WOODS, BRYANT L5907 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00