Jury Finds Adrian Nixon Not Guilty Of Murder Of Jeremy Clark; Panel Hung Up On Misdemeanor Charge Of Reckless Endangerment

Saturday, April 2, 2022

A Criminal Court jury deliberated on Friday afternoon and deep into the night before finding Adrian Nixon not guilty of the murder of Jeremy "Blue" Clark.

The panel was hung up on the misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was to return on Monday for more talks on that charge.

Nixon has been in jail since his arrest shortly after the incident at J.J.'s Lounge in East Chattanooga on July 29, 2016. He was released from jail after the not-guilty murder verdict.

The victim was shot five times, including in the head and through the heart.

Nixon claimed that "Blue" had come up to his girlfriend's white Dodge Challenger when someone came up from behind and began shooting through the car he was driving.

Nothing was brought out in the trial about any animosity between Nixon and Clark. Nixon said he shook Clark's hand inside the club and had no beef with him. He said it would have been "stupid" for him to drive up and carry out the shooting at the bar where many people knew him and the car he drove. A forensic scientist called by the defense said there would have been powder burns on the victim if the driver of the car had been the shooter.

The medical examiner said it was unlikely the shooting could have happened the way Nixon said, and detective Taylor Walker told him during his voluntary interview that his account "doesn't make any sense." The detective said during the 12 hours between the shooting and the interview that Nixon got rid of the gun, cleaned up and had his girlfriend thoroughly wash the car. The defense said the girl washed the car because she was leaving on a trip. .

There was only 14 seconds of video available inside the bar, but there was outside video showing the Challenger pull up and then, a short time later, people begin to scatter. "Blue" was also seen walking over toward the car.. The shooting scene was just outside the range of the camera facing that way.. The bar had an eight-camera system.

Defense attorneys were Bill Speek and Jonathan Turner.

Judge Don Poole is presiding over the case.


New Riverwalk Extension To Be Officially Opened At Hello St. Elmo Event

The newest section of the Tennessee Riverwalk will be officially opened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in St. Elmo. It runs from an existing trail head off St. Elmo Avenue past the new Public grocery and on to the Incline Railway. The cutting of the ribbon by Mayor Tim Kelly and City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley will be during the Hello St. Elmo neighborhood street festival. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS- ROSS, FRANCENE LORRAINE 930 DOUGLAS STREET UNIT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER 1,000 BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE 1924 ROBBINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY BAISDEN, DESTANY ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Good And The Great At UT

Being extremely passionate about a sports team often leads to annoyance for those that don’t get it. VOL football fans have been down a very long and unstable road for many years now and we are now hoping Josh Heupel has brought some stability back to the VOL nation but it is still early on. I must say I like what I have seen and heard so far from the players and coaching staff. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Let’s talk about getting older: * -- First you forget names, then you forget faces. Then you forget to pull up your zipper. * -- Age has its advantages, I just can't remember what they are. * -- When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to your youth, remember Algebra. * -- You know you are getting old when everything either dries up or leaks. * -- As you ... (click for more)

Sports

Sewell Closes Out Big Win For Vols Over Vandy, 6-2

Cleveland, Tn.'s Cam Sewell got the last five outs as top-ranked Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt, 6-2, on Friday night on the Commodores' home field. Sewell had to deal with a throwing error, but he got the final out in the ninth on a ground out after he had walked a batter to put two runners on. There were some odd plays in the highly-anticipated matchup. Jordan Beck had ... (click for more)

Malachi Smith Named 2022 Lou Henson National Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named The 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year as Collegeinsider.com announced a plethora of yearly awards on Friday. The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball. Smith is the second Southern Conference player to win the award ... (click for more)


