16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot On Thursday While In a Car On Dodds Avenue

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot Thursday on Dodds Avenue.

The case has now been upgraded to a homicide. Because the victim is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.

At approximately 5:24 p.m. on Thursday Chattanooga Police responded to the 2100 block of Dodds Ave on a report of a person shot.

Officers responded to that location as well and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had left the scene and was near 2300 East 23rd St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was in a vehicle at the Dodds Avenue location when he was shot.