 Saturday, April 2, 2022 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot On Thursday While In a Car On Dodds Avenue

Saturday, April 2, 2022

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot Thursday on Dodds Avenue.

The case has now been upgraded to a homicide. Because the victim is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.

At approximately 5:24 p.m. on Thursday Chattanooga Police responded to the 2100 block of Dodds Ave on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had left the scene and was near 2300 East 23rd St.
Officers responded to that location as well and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Investigators learned that the victim was in a vehicle at the Dodds Avenue location when he was shot.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

April 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Cleaning Gun Shoots Into Neighbor's Apartment; Woman Thinks Man Is In Her Tiny Closet

April 2, 2022

Man, 65, Shot Early Saturday Morning On E. Third Street

April 2, 2022

New Riverwalk Extension To Be Officially Opened At Hello St. Elmo Event


A woman in an apartment on East Brainerd Road called police and said a bullet had traveled through a wall into her bedroom. Police observed the bedroom, collected the fragment of the bullet and ... (click for more)

A man, 65, suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on East Third Street. At approximately 12:23 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1400 block of East 3rd on a report of a ... (click for more)

The newest section of the Tennessee Riverwalk will be officially opened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in St. Elmo. It runs from an existing trail head off St. Elmo Avenue past the new Public grocery ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Cleaning Gun Shoots Into Neighbor's Apartment; Woman Thinks Man Is In Her Tiny Closet

A woman in an apartment on East Brainerd Road called police and said a bullet had traveled through a wall into her bedroom. Police observed the bedroom, collected the fragment of the bullet and investigated the room for the trajectory of the bullet. The bullet came through her closet wall and in through her bedroom wall. The woman was not injured from the incident and police told ... (click for more)

Man, 65, Shot Early Saturday Morning On E. Third Street

A man, 65, suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on East Third Street. At approximately 12:23 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1400 block of East 3rd on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, officers located the victim attempting to leave in a vehicle. Officers confirmed that he was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Good And The Great At UT

Being extremely passionate about a sports team often leads to annoyance for those that don’t get it. VOL football fans have been down a very long and unstable road for many years now and we are now hoping Josh Heupel has brought some stability back to the VOL nation but it is still early on. I must say I like what I have seen and heard so far from the players and coaching staff. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Let’s talk about getting older: * -- First you forget names, then you forget faces. Then you forget to pull up your zipper. * -- Age has its advantages, I just can't remember what they are. * -- When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to your youth, remember Algebra. * -- You know you are getting old when everything either dries up or leaks. * -- As you ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Complete First Spring Scrimmage

Tennessee football held its first spring scrimmage with a live, two-hour session on Saturday morning at Haslam Field. It marked the end of the Volunteers' second week of spring ball and seventh practice. Tennessee was also in pads on Friday during a weekend in which the program welcomed over 300 individuals for its coaches clinic. Head coach Josh Heupel continues to see ... (click for more)

Beautae’s 2 Hits, Two Runs Not Enough as #11 Tennessee Softball Falls To Mississippi State

The 11th-ranked Lady Vols struggled to get the offense going as they tallied just five hits on Saturday and dropped game two of their three-game series to Mississippi State, 8-3, at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Freshman left fielder Lair Beautae picked up two of the Lady Vols' five hits, while senior first baseman Ashley Morgan , sophomore right fielder Rylie West and sophomore ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors