Lake Forest Middle School Evacuated After Report Of Possible Suspicious Package; None Is Found

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, to reports of a possible suspicious package at Lake Forest Middle School.Units arrived on scene and took precautionary measures, as students and faculty were immediately evacuated to safety. The Cleveland Police Department was also called to assist in the investigation. A CPD Bomb Squad Unit K9 searched the scene and attempted to locate the source of the threat.There were no abnormal findings, no physical package was located on scene and it was determined that there was no credible threat.At this time, any lockdown has been lifted and students and faculty have returned to the school to resume the school day.No one was harmed during this incident.The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank BCSO Deputies and School Resource Officers, Cleveland Police Department and CPD Bomb Squad Unit, BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Bradley County Fire Rescue, Bradley County 911, EMA, and LFMS personnel, for their timely response and following proper safety protocols.

