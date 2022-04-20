$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $20 million jackpot from the drawing on Friday. Meanwhile, the lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner.

The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Highway 70, in Pegram, Tn. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.

The cash/lump-sum value of the $20 million jackpot is $11.9 million. Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. Since the start of the game’s sales in Tennessee, Mega Millions alone has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. Overall, the lottery has generated more than $6.3 billion for education.

No information is known about this jackpot winner until the prize is claimed.



An additional Mega Millions jackpot was won in Tennessee on Jan. 3, 2014, when a mother and son from Bellevue matched all six numbers to win $61 million.

All told, Tennessee Lottery players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since the Lottery’s inception in 2004 (not including this jackpot).

As always, the lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.