 Wednesday, April 20, 2022 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $20 million jackpot from the drawing on Friday. Meanwhile, the lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner.

 

The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Highway 70, in Pegram, Tn.

Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.

 

The cash/lump-sum value of the $20 million jackpot is $11.9 million. Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. Since the start of the game’s sales in Tennessee, Mega Millions alone has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. Overall, the lottery has generated more than $6.3 billion for education.

 

No information is known about this jackpot winner until the prize is claimed.


An additional Mega Millions jackpot was won in Tennessee on Jan. 3, 2014, when a mother and son from Bellevue matched all six numbers to win $61 million.

 

All told, Tennessee Lottery players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since the Lottery’s inception in 2004 (not including this jackpot).

 

As always, the lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.



April 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

April 20, 2022

$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

April 20, 2022

Oscar Smith Chooses Double Bacon Cheeseburger, Apple Pie, Ice Cream For Last Meal


The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male came into the store and put four 16-oz. cans of Steel Reserve beer into his backpack, walked out of the store ... (click for more)

Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $ 20 million jackpot from the drawing on Friday. Meanwhile, the lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner. ... (click for more)

Death row inmate Oscar Smith has selected a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal. The meal will be provided to Smith on Thursday ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male came into the store and put four 16-oz. cans of Steel Reserve beer into his backpack, walked out of the store and left the scene on foot. Police were also informed that the man has prior history of shoplifting beer from this location. * * * A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police a Schwab ... (click for more)

$20 Million Jackpot Ticket Was Sold In Pegram; Winner Has Yet To Come Forward

Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $ 20 million jackpot from the drawing on Friday. Meanwhile, the lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner. The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Highway 70, in Pegram, Tn. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ... (click for more)

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Tech Scores Early In 5-3 Win Over Chattanooga

The Tennessee Tech Lady Golden Eagles were a bit late arriving at Frost Stadium on Tuesday for their non-conference softball game with Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs, but once the first pitch was made, the ladies from Cookeville were ready to play. On the other hand, the Lady Mocs had all afternoon to get ready for action, but they weren’t ready when the game began. Chattanooga coach ... (click for more)

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I’m talking about Gandalf’s kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija’s) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors