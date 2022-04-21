Police Blotter: Man's Car Stolen When He Leaves Key In Ignition And Goes Inside To Change Clothes; Woman Finds Her House Egged After Incident With Neighbor

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the

vehicle when he went inside. Police entered it in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on E. 23rd Street told police he believed a black male, who he identified, had hacked his phone. When asked if he had allowed the man to use his phone, he said did not recall. Police informed him that the man was not able to access his information, due to being logged into his own account. Police showed him how to log out of the man's account. After doing this, he did not need any further assistance.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at the Common House Chattanooga, 1517 Mitchell Ave. Police spoke with the night auditor, who said a black male walked into the back patio area and pushed on the windows, but was unable to open them. She said when the man saw her he left the area. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

* * *

Police checked out a suspicious vehicle reported sitting on Carousel Road. The vehicle was found to be stolen, with a stolen vehicle report from Hamilton County. The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was towed to Bliss Avenue. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

A caller reported a man walking on to residents' porches on Quinn Adams Street. Police spoke to the man, who was sitting on a porch. The man showed police texts on his phone telling him to wait on his friends' porch until they got there to unlock the door.

* * *

Police responded to a broken down vehicle blocking a lane of traffic at 234 Browns Ferry Road. Police found the vehicle abandoned, no driver present. Shackleford Towing was called for a district police pickup, but 40 minutes later the owner of the vehicle showed up and said the battery was dead and he had A-1 Towing on the way to pick up his vehicle. Shackleford Towing was canceled and put back onto the rotation.

* * *

A theft was reported at a government building, 4005 Cromwell Road. A manager told police that the catalytic converter ($800), a Dewalt drill set ($200) and a Dewalt 15v drill battery ($100) were stolen from a TDOT work truck. He said the theft happened overnight. There was no suspect information and no video footage of the incident. The manager said that the on-duty security would be interviewed at a later date. He was provided a complaint card to contact police if more property is discovered to have been stolen.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported a black male was inside the Shell station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road, acting suspicious. Police spoke with the man, who said he was homeless and stopped at the convenience store to use the restroom. Police asked him if he needed any assistance, a

ride somewhere or medical treatment, and he replied no. He said he just wanted to be on his way and would not return and loiter at the business.

* * *

A man on Zephyr Lane reported that his red SUN EZ-Speedster CX Recumbent Bike ($1,200) was stolen off his back porch. The bike does have the wheel lock activated, but was not chained up.

* * *



Police responded to a residence on Roanoke Avenue to assist another agency, McKamey Animal Services. Police spoke with a woman who said that she was letting her dog outside the residence to use the restroom when a white pit bull dog named Gemie ran at her dog. She said that she

feared an attack was about to happen and she intervened to step between the two dogs. She told police the residence that the dog belonged to. Police and MAC attempted to make contact at that address, but were unable to. MAC will issue citations to the owner.

* * *

A woman on Virginia Avenue told police her son had been driving her car and her son's school iPad was stolen from it sometime overnight. He last saw the car around 3:30 p.m. the day before and they discovered the incident around 6 a.m. that morning. She said he possibly left the vehicle unlocked, because there was no damage and the alarm didn't go off. She is going to check with her neighbor later to see if he got any video on his ring camera.

* * *

A woman on Pine View Lane told police that after pulling into her driveway from work, she

observed eggs had been thrown at her house. She also said last week she had a prior incident with her neighbor, and she believed eggs thrown at her house might be related to that incident. She said she needed to report it in case this becomes a bigger issue.