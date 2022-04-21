Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN

4410 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE

4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BERRIEN, TROY MONTE

2600 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BILLUPS, LAMEL DESHON CASINOVA

8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOEHM, EDWARD W

602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE

4711 MURRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRISTER, JERMAINE

3341 N 25TH ST MILWAUKEE, 53206

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN

6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAGLE, MICHAEL BRANDON

6432 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

225 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215317

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACASE, JESSICA POPPE2518 VILLA DRIVE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH6427 MILSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCHUBB, WESLEY RAYMOND727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY4310 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IICRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORGERYCRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122044Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWCRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDANIELS, ROBERT LEE1711 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, KIMELA E910 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO2809 E 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374073309Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)DILLON, JAMES EVAN136 OALCOA DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR1610 SIR JOHN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARFOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFULLER, KENNETH LEBRON1419 CAROUSEL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONGANN, BETSY BIVINS1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE1209 ROCKAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTHUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 BRAINARD, 34305Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEJOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JONES, QUASHAWN CORNELL515 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTKIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN4512 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEMCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT7206 MOSES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE750 COLONY CIR FORT OGELTHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE8209 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMETCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDNELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ1500 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHINIZEY, MAURICE LEBRON4602 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTQUALLS, KENNETH JAMES589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL1949 NORTH FLINT BLVD APT 119 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSIONDRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFAILURE TO APPEARREADUS, DEONTE MARQUELL3411 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSRICHIE, DALE GENE1063 COMBS TR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREROSS, DEANGLEO MARTRELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNSIMS, DREW HARRISON7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESSMITH, JOHN MICHAEL1410 NORTH MAX SMITH RD RM 283 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYTURNER, OLETHIA BOYD2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155971Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNDERWOOD, PEGGY REEVES1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARUPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON5348 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VEAL, KENNETH A275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA1301 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULTWHITE, MELANIE RENEE413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTWILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)