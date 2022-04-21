 Thursday, April 21, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL 
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN 
4410 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE 
4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BERRIEN, TROY MONTE 
2600 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BILLUPS, LAMEL DESHON CASINOVA 
8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOEHM, EDWARD W 
602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE 
4711 MURRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRISTER, JERMAINE 
3341 N 25TH ST MILWAUKEE, 53206 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN 
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAGLE, MICHAEL BRANDON 
6432 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW 
225 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215317 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASE, JESSICA POPPE 
2518 VILLA DRIVE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH 
6427 MILSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHUBB, WESLEY RAYMOND 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY 
4310 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORGERY

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122044 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN 
316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DANIELS, ROBERT LEE 
1711 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KIMELA E 
910 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO 
2809 E 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374073309 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

DILLON, JAMES EVAN 
136 OALCOA DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR 
1610 SIR JOHN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS 
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FULLER, KENNETH LEBRON 
1419 CAROUSEL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

GANN, BETSY BIVINS 
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL 
2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE 
1209 ROCKAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO 
3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 BRAINARD, 34305 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, QUASHAWN CORNELL 
515 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN 
4512 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR 
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT 
7206 MOSES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE 
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGELTHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
8209 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL 
5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ 
1500 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162429 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHINIZEY, MAURICE LEBRON 
4602 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES 
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL 
1949 NORTH FLINT BLVD APT 119 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL 
3411 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

RICHIE, DALE GENE 
1063 COMBS TR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES 
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

SIMS, DREW HARRISON 
7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT 
13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

SMITH, JOHN MICHAEL 
1410 NORTH MAX SMITH RD RM 283 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD 
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155971 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN 
3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNDERWOOD, PEGGY REEVES 
1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON 
5348 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VEAL, KENNETH A 
275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA 
1301 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT

WHITE, MELANIE RENEE 
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN 
1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle ... (click for more)

Doug Fisher of the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga presented a donation in support of the Greg Beck campaign. A Beck team spokesman said, "We thank the Association for their ... (click for more)

More than a year after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took over a privately-run detention center, violent attacks within the facility are continuing unabated, lawsuits filed this week allege. ... (click for more)



