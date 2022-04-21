Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN
4410 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE
4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BERRIEN, TROY MONTE
2600 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BILLUPS, LAMEL DESHON CASINOVA
8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOEHM, EDWARD W
602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE
4711 MURRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRISTER, JERMAINE
3341 N 25TH ST MILWAUKEE, 53206
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROOM, ANTHONY GLENN
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAGLE, MICHAEL BRANDON
6432 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
225 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215317
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASE, JESSICA POPPE
2518 VILLA DRIVE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH
6427 MILSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CHUBB, WESLEY RAYMOND
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
4310 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORGERY
CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122044
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DANIELS, ROBERT LEE
1711 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, KIMELA E
910 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO
2809 E 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374073309
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
DILLON, JAMES EVAN
136 OALCOA DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR
1610 SIR JOHN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FULLER, KENNETH LEBRON
1419 CAROUSEL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
GANN, BETSY BIVINS
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE
1209 ROCKAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
3700 SHERIDON DRIVE APT 29 BRAINARD, 34305
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, QUASHAWN CORNELL
515 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
4512 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111005
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT
7206 MOSES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGELTHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
8209 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL
5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
1500 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162429
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHINIZEY, MAURICE LEBRON
4602 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL
1949 NORTH FLINT BLVD APT 119 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL
3411 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RICHIE, DALE GENE
1063 COMBS TR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
SIMS, DREW HARRISON
7617 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
SMITH, JOHN MICHAEL
1410 NORTH MAX SMITH RD RM 283 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155971
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN
3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNDERWOOD, PEGGY REEVES
1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
5348 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VEAL, KENNETH A
275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
1301 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
WHITE, MELANIE RENEE
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN
1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)