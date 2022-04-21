Police Blotter: Man's Car Stolen When He Leaves Key In Ignition And Goes Inside To Change Clothes; Woman Finds Her House Egged After Incident With Neighbor

Homebuilders Support Greg Beck For County Commission District 5

Trio Of Suits Against Hamilton County Sheriff Allege Violent Attacks In Jail

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle ... (click for more)

Doug Fisher of the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga presented a donation in support of the Greg Beck campaign. A Beck team spokesman said, "We thank the Association for their ... (click for more)