 Thursday, April 21, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Executive For Rhea County George Thacker Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Thursday, April 21, 2022

, George Thacker, the county executive for Rhea County for the past 12 years, on Thursday afternoon pleaded guilty in Federal Court to one count of wire fraud.

Thacker, 59, of Spring City, Tennessee, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga.

He pleaded guilty related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. Officials said, "The CARES Act is a federal law designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, it authorized billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses through programs referred to as the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) Program. The funds from those programs were intended to ensure that small businesses suffering economic impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic could continue to operate and pay expenses, including their employees’ wages.

"According to court filings, Thacker applied for and received over $600,000 in PPP and EIDL loan proceeds. When applying for the loans, Thacker falsely certified that he would use the funds to pay employees and for other operating expenses. Instead of using the money to its intended purpose,

"Thacker used the funds for his own enrichment, among other things, purchasing cryptocurrency and funding his personal investment accounts. This investigation was led by the United States Secret Service."

Sentencing has been set for Sept. 22 before Judge Atchley,

Thacker faces a maximum of 20-year prison sentence; $250,000 in fines; and supervised release for three years.

Assistant United States Attorney Kyle J. Wilson represented the United States. 


April 21, 2022

CARTA Announces New Trip-Planning Custom Software And Encourages People To Continue Wearing Masks

April 21, 2022

Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

April 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man's Car Stolen When He Leaves Key In Ignition And Goes Inside To Change Clothes; Woman Finds Her House Egged After Incident With Neighbor


CARTA announced earlier this week that the mask requirement on their buses is discontinued; after a court ruling. However, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano ttold the CARTA board on Thursday ... (click for more)

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission ... (click for more)

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

CARTA Announces New Trip-Planning Custom Software And Encourages People To Continue Wearing Masks

CARTA announced earlier this week that the mask requirement on their buses is discontinued; after a court ruling. However, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano ttold the CARTA board on Thursday that she strongly encourages people to continue to wear masks. CARTA also announced the start of a new software program. Lisa Suttles, the director of ADA & Mobility Management, ... (click for more)

Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat. The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest. The post will be on ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Political Campaign Hate Mail

As a life-long Chattanooga resident, and apparently naïve optimist who hopes for clean and courteous local political campaigns, I — and my mailbox— both feel extreme disappointment when we receive poster-board-sized hate mail constituting mercenary hit jobs on sincere candidates for political office. I am early voting today, and I will cast my vote according to my conscience, ... (click for more)

Sports

"Fight For The Badge" - CFC Dropped 6-0 By Atlanta United

In the top left corner of Kennesaw’s stadium, it sounded and looked like a Chattanooga FC home game. A whole block of the crowd was decked out in solid blue and filled the air with familiar (for Chattanoogans, at least) chants and cheers. One may have been forgiven for believing the match against Atlanta United was taking place in Finley Stadium if they had listened on the ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Loses 7-3 At 18th Ranked Auburn

The Chattanooga Mocs' softball team's three-run seventh inning wasn't enough to come back from the 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers' 7-0 lead on Wednesday evening in Auburn, Ala. The Tigers ended the threat in the seventh to secure the 7-3 win. Chattanooga dropped to 21-20 overall, while Auburn improved to 34-9. The Mocs return to Southern Conference action this weekend as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors