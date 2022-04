Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CORY TANNER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

9747 WAYCROSS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, JAMES ALLEN

38 DEE VUE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHRISTIAN, RICKY JOE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA )

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT

2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



DAUGHERTY, DEVIN LEE

8634 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAPE

RAPE

RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES

157 DOWER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



HERRELL, EMILY CATHERINE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

383 COYOTE TRL RINGGOLD, 307368736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE

2310 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOONGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSS.





COCAINE > 26 GRAMS FOR RESALE)JACKSON, MATTHEW ELISHA LEE230 POPPEN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38111Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON1201 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEVY, CHRISTIAN TAURION7506 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCCLENDON, RICHARD804 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCGEE, REBECCA PAIGE1532 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Erlanger HospitalSIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHPOS OF METH FOR RESALEMELER, BRITTANY NICOLE9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT APT 140 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISCHARGING A FIREARM IN TOWNPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA4828 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPATTON, MALORI RYAN6047 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREED, RANDALL KENNETH4112 EAST STUMP STREET/ HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: TN Dept of CorrBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA L163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICKETTS, MONTY LEON98 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTSON, DELMON JOSPEH3734 CHULAVISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, TERRANCE DANELL810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDEVANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH800 RUNYON DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE V3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWALKER, CHANDI MATTICE725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS SCH IV FOR RESALESIMPLE POSS OF METHWATKINS, MALCOLM2005 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHITE, ANTONIO JAMAR1852 AVAKIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT