 Friday, April 22, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Homeless Numbers Continue To Rise Due To The Lack Of Affordable Housing

Friday, April 22, 2022

The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Southeast Tennessee is complete. The count, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) and reported to Congress each year, once again shows a significant jump in the number experiencing homelessness in our region.

 

The numbers for the entire Southeast Tennessee region show a 153% increase (1,217 to 3,084) compared to last year.

There were also significant increases in subpopulations experiencing homelessness with a 387% increase in women, a 207% increase in Young Adults (age 18-24) and a 386% increase in black individuals experiencing homelessness in our region. Chronic homeless numbers also saw an 118% increase with the average length of time spent homeless now at 557 days, and even when you control for outliers by looking at the median length of time homeless (200 days), it is still a 98% increase compared to last year. 

 

When looking at the region’s counties with the two largest urban centers, Hamilton and Bradley Counties, numbers have again increased significantly as they did last year. Hamilton saw a 177% increase, and Bradley saw a 108% increase in the overall number experiencing homelessness; however, Bradley did have a 71% reduction in those experiencing chronic homelessness. 

 

CRHC Executive Director Wendy Winters, said, “Though increased numbers again this year illustrates just how devastating the affordable housing crisis is in our region, the special allocation of funds the homeless system of care received to aid our COVID response kept the numbers from being even worse. In 2021, there were 1,274 positive housing placements and 638 households enrolled in prevention programs.” The region was also awarded $2.3 million from HUD to prevent and end youth homelessness. The Coordinated Community Plan, published on CRHC’s website and developed by the Young Adult Action Board that is made up exclusively of youth with lived experience of homelessness, will guide a local competition this spring to allocate those dollars to service providers in Southeast TN’s homeless response. 

 

Ms. Winters is also encouraged by strategic moves the City of Chattanooga is making to address the affordable housing crisis, such as the moratorium approved by City Council that pauses the addition of new vacation rentals in order to preserve our current housing stock, the mayor’s proposal to allow the creation of more accessory dwelling units and the announcement that the City is investing $33 million into the development of affordable housing. These measures are crucial as, “Chattanooga is becoming unaffordable for Chattanoogans,” said Ms. Winters. It is also her hope that more policies will be reviewed or created across the region by local officials to determine how access to affordable housing can be realized by all that call Southeast TN home. 

 

Anyone that wants to get involved is encouraged to speak with local elected officials to stress the importance of making the development of affordable housing a priority for our region. Ms. Winters said, “The solution is housing. It isn’t measures like the bill that has just been sent to Governor Lee (SB1610/HB978) that would criminalize homelessness. Chattanooga also does not have a year round, low barrier, emergency shelter. Therefore, our unhoused neighbors do not have a lot of options for where they lay their head at night." 


April 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

April 22, 2022

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

April 22, 2022

Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing


A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed ... (click for more)

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed the governor’s plan from its budget, then the full Senate passed a $52.8 billion budget package early Thursday without this carrot. The state House budget contained the bonding mechanism, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women Advance To SoCon Tennis Semifinals

The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors