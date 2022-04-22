Homeless Numbers Continue To Rise Due To The Lack Of Affordable Housing

The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Southeast Tennessee is complete. The count, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) and reported to Congress each year, once again shows a significant jump in the number experiencing homelessness in our region.

The numbers for the entire Southeast Tennessee region show a 153% increase (1,217 to 3,084) compared to last year.

There were also significant increases in subpopulations experiencing homelessness with a 387% increase in women, a 207% increase in Young Adults (age 18-24) and a 386% increase in black individuals experiencing homelessness in our region. Chronic homeless numbers also saw an 118% increase with the average length of time spent homeless now at 557 days, and even when you control for outliers by looking at the median length of time homeless (200 days), it is still a 98% increase compared to last year.

When looking at the region’s counties with the two largest urban centers, Hamilton and Bradley Counties, numbers have again increased significantly as they did last year. Hamilton saw a 177% increase, and Bradley saw a 108% increase in the overall number experiencing homelessness; however, Bradley did have a 71% reduction in those experiencing chronic homelessness.

CRHC Executive Director Wendy Winters, said, “Though increased numbers again this year illustrates just how devastating the affordable housing crisis is in our region, the special allocation of funds the homeless system of care received to aid our COVID response kept the numbers from being even worse. In 2021, there were 1,274 positive housing placements and 638 households enrolled in prevention programs.” The region was also awarded $2.3 million from HUD to prevent and end youth homelessness. The Coordinated Community Plan, published on CRHC’s website and developed by the Young Adult Action Board that is made up exclusively of youth with lived experience of homelessness, will guide a local competition this spring to allocate those dollars to service providers in Southeast TN’s homeless response.

Ms. Winters is also encouraged by strategic moves the City of Chattanooga is making to address the affordable housing crisis, such as the moratorium approved by City Council that pauses the addition of new vacation rentals in order to preserve our current housing stock, the mayor’s proposal to allow the creation of more accessory dwelling units and the announcement that the City is investing $33 million into the development of affordable housing. These measures are crucial as, “Chattanooga is becoming unaffordable for Chattanoogans,” said Ms. Winters. It is also her hope that more policies will be reviewed or created across the region by local officials to determine how access to affordable housing can be realized by all that call Southeast TN home.

Anyone that wants to get involved is encouraged to speak with local elected officials to stress the importance of making the development of affordable housing a priority for our region. Ms. Winters said, “The solution is housing. It isn’t measures like the bill that has just been sent to Governor Lee (SB1610/HB978) that would criminalize homelessness. Chattanooga also does not have a year round, low barrier, emergency shelter. Therefore, our unhoused neighbors do not have a lot of options for where they lay their head at night."