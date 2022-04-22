 Friday, April 22, 2022 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Weston Wamp Denies Negative Campaigning; Says Other County Mayor Candidates Went On Attack First

Friday, April 22, 2022

County mayor candidate Weston Wamp said Friday he was not involved in negative campaigning, and he said his two opponents went on the attack first.

Mr. Wamp said, "Like others, Shelby and I received two mail pieces from an outside group this week at our home.  Anyone who has received our campaign’s mail or seen our television ads should know that I had nothing to do with this.

"I have been involved in every word our campaign has released, and it has been positive, issue-focused and well-designed.

That is the opposite of these mailers. The outside group responsible for the mailers is run by people who support me, but I’ve never been a fan of these types of mailers.

"I was on the receiving end of the largest negative advertising campaign in our county’s history in my last campaign and never once spent a dime to retaliate. That is a fact.

"Sabrena Smedley and I have enjoyed a cordial, friendly relationship throughout this campaign. Her husband, Mark, and her mother, Brenda, have become friends. I have respect for her journey as a single mom. 

"That said, no one in this race should play the victim card. Today, Sabrena, launched the third ad attacking me, an ad made by a production company based in Hollywood, Ca. Sabrena started her campaign by attacking me for who my father is. That continued today. It is also ironic that one day after she complained about a mail piece relating to the teacher’s union, Sabrena embraces her endorsement by the liberal teacher’s union in her latest ad.

"Matt hired the nastiest campaign operator in Tennessee, who proceeded to pay for mass phone calls falsely accusing me of supporting 'leftist' policy and 'illegal immigration.'

"I look forward to closing out our positive, winning campaign by continuing to provide solutions to serious challenges in this community which have gone unaddressed for a long time."


April 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

April 22, 2022

Meredith Heinemeier, Charlie Hunt, Dennis Mike White, Ken Smith Apply For County Commission District 3 Appointment

April 22, 2022

Chattanooga Man, 51, Stabbed To Death At Hillsboro, Ala., On Thursday


A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)

Four people have applied to appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 seat. They are Meredith Heinemeier, Charlie Hunt, Dennis Mike White and Ken Smith, current member ... (click for more)

A Hillsboro, Ala., man has been charged in the stabbing death of Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga. The victim was found lying in a field with multiple stab wounds. Earl Eugene ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


