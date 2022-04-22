Weston Wamp Denies Negative Campaigning; Says Other County Mayor Candidates Went On Attack First

County mayor candidate Weston Wamp said Friday he was not involved in negative campaigning, and he said his two opponents went on the attack first.

Mr. Wamp said, "Like others, Shelby and I received two mail pieces from an outside group this week at our home. Anyone who has received our campaign’s mail or seen our television ads should know that I had nothing to do with this.



"I have been involved in every word our campaign has released, and it has been positive, issue-focused and well-designed.

That is the opposite of these mailers. The outside group responsible for the mailers is run by people who support me, but I’ve never been a fan of these types of mailers."I was on the receiving end of the largest negative advertising campaign in our county’s history in my last campaign and never once spent a dime to retaliate. That is a fact."Sabrena Smedley and I have enjoyed a cordial, friendly relationship throughout this campaign. Her husband, Mark, and her mother, Brenda, have become friends. I have respect for her journey as a single mom."That said, no one in this race should play the victim card. Today, Sabrena, launched the third ad attacking me, an ad made by a production company based in Hollywood, Ca. Sabrena started her campaign by attacking me for who my father is. That continued today. It is also ironic that one day after she complained about a mail piece relating to the teacher’s union, Sabrena embraces her endorsement by the liberal teacher’s union in her latest ad."Matt hired the nastiest campaign operator in Tennessee, who proceeded to pay for mass phone calls falsely accusing me of supporting 'leftist' policy and 'illegal immigration.'"I look forward to closing out our positive, winning campaign by continuing to provide solutions to serious challenges in this community which have gone unaddressed for a long time."