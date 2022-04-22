Billy Blasingim, 43, Arrested For Murder Of Carissa Hamby, 32, Of Cleveland

A Bradley County Grand Jury indicted Billy Blasingim, 43, on Wednesday, for first-degree murder relating to the previous discovery of a body found in a field on a farm near the 2000 block of Lower River Road in Charleston, Tn. on Aug. 5.

After further investigation, an autopsy examination confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Carissa Diane Hamby, 32, of Cleveland, Tn.

On Friday, Blasingim was taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal and Fugitive investigators. He is currently being held at the Bradley County Jail on a $250,000 bond for first-degree murder.