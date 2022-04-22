Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Deferred from 04-12-2022) (Alternate Version #2)b. 2022-0063 David Boyd (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1501 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 04-12-2022)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance reapportioning and redistricting the nine (9) districts for the City Council.VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the City Council’s reappointment of Richard Johnson to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, with a term expiration of April 26, 2028, for District 6.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through July 31, 2022, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through July 31, 2022, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Vega Corporation of Tennessee, of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. R-20-018-201, Summit of Softball Complex Fire Detection, for a new contract amount of $157,680.00, for an increase of $106,180.00, with a contingency amount of $5,100.00, for the contract total amount of $162,680.00. (District 4)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), with Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Hixson, TN, for Contract No. R-15-002-202, Sterchi Farm Phase 2, for an increase of $24,150.00 for reconciliation of unit items, for a contract total amount of $334,289.95. (District 5)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for Contract No. S-21-001-201, Cannon Avenue Drainage Improvements, for a decreased amount of $21,924.00 for reconciliation of unit items, releasing the contingency amount of $30,000.00, for a contract total amount of $275,676.00. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Foam-Crete, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. F-20-005-201, Replacement Roofing System for Fire Station No. 1 for final reconciliation of unit items, to release the remaining contingency amount of $14,000.00, for a contract total amount of $140,229.00. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance reapportioning and redistricting the nine (9) districts for the City Council.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administration services to city active and retired employees at the approximate cost of $1,450,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022.b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Epiphany Rx to provide pharmacy benefit manager services to city active and retired employees at the approximate cost of $600,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022.c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide voluntary vision insurance to city employees at the approximate cost of $200,000.00 per year for a four (4) year contract with a one (1) year renewal option beginning July 1, 2022, which cost will be paid by city employee deductions.POLICEd. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30805 authorizing acceptance of grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Finance and Administration, Office of Criminal Justice Program for the Victim of Crime Act of 1984 (VOCA) grant, for the grant period to be extended July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, with an increase of an additional $200,000.00, increasing the total from $800,000.00 to the total amount of $1 million.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve payment in the amount of $44,202.65 to Disaster Master, Inc. for emergency cleanup of residential wastewater backups at 710 West 42nd Street, 1516 Lyndhurst Drive, and 1419 Mercer Street. (Districts 2 & 9)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve payment up to $104,262.50 to Xylem Dewatering Solutions, Inc. for emergency bypass pumping rental at Big Ridge 14 Wastewater Pumping Station due to force main connection damage caused by settlement. (District 3)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute a one (1) year term renewal for the existing contract with Samsara Software (for real time GPS vehicle tracking) via CDW Government LLC (per Resolution No. 30617) for year two (2) of the agreement and the stated amount in the agreement for the term from April 30, 2022, through April 30, 2023, for a renewal amount of $122,913.00.h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30134, to include NCR Corporation as the authorized vendor of merchant services under the ENCO sewer billing services contract, eligible for payment by the City for services rendered.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.