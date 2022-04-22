 Friday, April 22, 2022 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

EPB Gets Patent For Method Small Solar Users Can Store Excess Power

Friday, April 22, 2022 - by Gail Perry

As the Chattanooga area is changing, so is Chattanooga’s Electric Power Board. Customer’s preferences shift and EPB is adapting to its customers in multiple ways. Thinking about how an electric system of the future will operate, EPB is thinking and planning ahead. In an innovative move, President and CEO David Wade has applied for the utility’s first patent. He told the board of directors that with the increase of customers who want to generate their own electricity by putting solar panels on their homes, methods are being developed for storing the power that they do not use themselves.

This is referred to as net metering. The 20 plus patents that have been approved for EPB, are for ways to store the excess and give it back for the customer to use later.

 

Now, extra unused electricity that is generated by an individual gets sent to the grid. The plans proposed by EPB would provide a media for storing it in return for a fee. The storage facilities will need to be placed strategically within the utility’s service area to be able to collect and distribute it later.  Mr. Wade said that the best technology is lithium-ion batteries, but other methods are being worked on. The utility is not ready to implement any of the plans yet, he said, but EPB is beginning to figure out how to make it happen. And there is excitement about having a small patent portfolio, he said, adding that is unique for a municipal utility.

 

EPB continues to look at ways to better communicate with its customers, said Mr. Wade. Another thing that is continuing to change is the preference for how customers want to communicate, which traditionally has been through the call center. And the chat function on the website is another means of communication with EPB. Now there is also the ability for texting at the call center using the same phone number for dialing in. Even before this option has been advertised, in one month’s time, the call center has received 3,000 text messages.

 

EPB is building a new Operations Center Complex. Instead of finding an architect and then a builder, the utility is taking a new approach. For this building, a design/build team will be used. It is believed that way, using ideas from the team will contribute to maximizing the use of space. Four architect/construction teams have been identified for the final project and to participate in the bid process, which is due in mid-May.

 

New construction around the Chattanooga area is picking up, said Mr. Wade. EPB is seeing an increase in subdivision lots and in multi-unit complexes. The number of meters this year has almost doubled from what is typical, he said. "We are still seeing good growth and construction is not slowing down. As development moves away from the city, EPB will have to add capacity farther out. This is a good challenge to have," he said.

 


