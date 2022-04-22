Karla Clausell Found Guilty Of The First-Degree Murder Of Miranda Stamper In Cleveland

A Bradley County jury has convicted Karla Clausell of the first-degree murder of Miranda Stamper. Ms. Clausell was 29 at the time of the 2019 incident and the victim was 22.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Cleveland location of the Chattanooga Billiards Club.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cleveland Police Department Detective Matt Landolt "did remarkable work leading to the conviction," the District Attorney's Office said.

Assistant District Attorneys Paul Moyle and Aaron Chaplin prosecuted the case.