Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE

606 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD

2505 MARKET ST APT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 374161716

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE

3430 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

919 SUNNY DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF SCHEDULE 1PUBLIC INTOXICATIONCLARK, ERIC SAWYER111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 307524942Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCOX, KIMBERLY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARRESTDODDS, DONMENICK RAESHAWN5963 CHANDLER HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFITZPATRICK, MITZI ANNETTE103 ORGAIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GASS, CATHEY LYNN4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SCHEFDULEII(METHAMPHETAMINE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGERMAINE, PAUL MICHAEL5003 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GLADNEY, DEBORAH LYNN1201 BOYNTON DR APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYHOLT, KENNETH H3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJACKSON, MELVIN LEE3606 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL2026 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON1036 PEMBROOK LN, APT 1036 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILDKELLY, BRADLEY ADAMS100 NICHOLAS DRIVE # 02 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTKNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE1315 KETNER MILL RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCABE, ROCKY SHANE220 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155852Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMILLS, DANIEL PATRICK900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMURPHY, CODY RYAN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE7517 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPASLEY, RICKEY DONAIL6305 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE1402 SOUTH THOMAS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)QUALLS, MATTHEW PAUL537 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RANSOM, BRETT ADAM178 GLADSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA5310 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAYBURN, BRAYDEN ANDERSON98 CHAMPAGNE CIR RINGGOLD, 307368177Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLROBINSON, WAYNE NM807 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSANDOVAL, RAMIRO766 QUAIL CIR MCDONOUGH, 30253Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTELLING, TIMOTHY JAYHOMELESS HIXSON, 373431406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTARPKIN, PATRICK TERRELL402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATWALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE861 WHEELR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE4814 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)