Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Hamilton County Commission Candidate Jeff Eversole

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association announced its endorsement of Jeff Eversole, Republican and conservative candidate for Hamilton County Commission’s District 10 seat.

The Local 820 chapter represents professional firefighters in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

“I am deeply appreciative of this endorsement from some of the most courageous men and women in our community,” said Mr.

Eversole. “Each day, our brave firefighters put their lives at risk for our safety. As a patrol reservist for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, I’ve proudly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our firefighters and will prioritize their protection and wellbeing. I am committed to enhancing their available tools and resources and providing new incentives for their dedication. It’s of the highest honor to have their support in this campaign.”

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association helps several area organizations and citizens by assisting families displaced by house fires, supporting families of firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty and providing free smoke detectors to those in need.