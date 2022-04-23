 Saturday, April 23, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Hamilton County Commission Candidate Jeff Eversole

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association announced its endorsement of Jeff Eversole, Republican and conservative candidate for Hamilton County Commission’s District 10 seat.

 

The Local 820 chapter represents professional firefighters in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

 

“I am deeply appreciative of this endorsement from some of the most courageous men and women in our community,” said Mr.

Eversole. “Each day, our brave firefighters put their lives at risk for our safety. As a patrol reservist for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, I’ve proudly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our firefighters and will prioritize their protection and wellbeing. I am committed to enhancing their available tools and resources and providing new incentives for their dedication. It’s of the highest honor to have their support in this campaign.”

 

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association helps several area organizations and citizens by assisting families displaced by house fires, supporting families of firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty and providing free smoke detectors to those in need.


Police Blotter: Man Tries To Leave Bar Without Paying For 2 Lap Dances; Woman At Park Is Just Stargazing

Police were called to Silhouette's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E, 23rd St., by one of the security workers. He told police a man got two lap dances from one of the dancers and had attempted to leave without paying for his dances. Police spoke to the man, who then agreed to pay up. * * * A couple told police they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association announced its endorsement of Jeff Eversole, Republican and conservative candidate for Hamilton County Commission’s District 10 seat. The Local 820 chapter represents professional firefighters in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. “I am deeply appreciative of this endorsement from some of the most courageous men and women in our ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A blonde returned home from work and was shocked to find her house ransacked and burglarized. She called the police immediately to report the crime. A K-9 unit patrolling nearby was the first to respond. As the K-9 officer approached the house with his dog on a leash, the blonde ran out onto the porch. “I can't believe this,” she said. “What's wrong?” asked the officer. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Johnny Henderson

When I was a freshman at the University of Georgia in the fall of 1978, I made the challenging decision to try and walk on the Georgia football team, as I have chronicled before. Instead of inviting walk-ons or giving them brief tryouts as is done today, Georgia apparently welcomed all walk-ons, as there were maybe 35 or 40 or so of us and not enough to get in the way. They ... (click for more)


