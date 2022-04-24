Police Blotter: Man Reports His Wife Stole His Car, But It's Registered To Her; Man Banging On Doors At Dollar General Before Store Hours Said His Watch Must Be Wrong

A man on Shallowford Road told police he wanted to report his vehicle stolen. He said the vehicle was taken by a woman he named. The man said she took the day before around 4 p.m. The man had tried to report the same thing approximately one year ago and officers did not report the vehicle as stolen because the woman is his wife. The man told police that it turns out his wife had been married to another man prior to marrying him, and she had not properly divorced that man, invalidating their marriage. He said she had no permission to drive the vehicle. However, when police ran the vehicle information, the wife showed up as the registered owner. Police informed him they could not report the car as stolen. The man was very concerned about having liability if his wife was in an accident because he said her license is revoked for DUI and he said he believes she is driving the vehicle drunk. He said he believes that she has the vehicle in the Atlanta area.

An officer was flagged down by a woman at S. Willow Street/McCallie Avenue who said she needed help. When asked what she needed help with, she said she had just gotten out of the hospital and her ankle hurt. She then said she needed shoes and a ride to the shelter. The officer told her that he did not have any shoes to give her, but that he could give her a ride to the shelter on E. 11th Street. The woman accepted the ride and was dropped off outside the shelter without incident.

A Walden security guard at EPB, 1350 E. 8th St., told police that at 5:36 a.m. a silver car drove into the lot. He said at 5:40 a.m. a white van drove into the lot. He said then someone walked to an EPB van, then walked back to the white van and drove off. No tags were obtained and security doesn't know if anything was taken.

A man on Vine Street told police that around 8:15 a.m. his wife discovered that his vehicle had been entered and a door and the trunk lid were open, but there was no damage. He said he last saw it there around 6 p.m. the night before and it was possibly left unlocked, but he's not sure. Also, he's not sure if there are cameras around there.

Police spoke with a couple in a single-car accident on Wilcox Boulevard. The man said he was driving and going west on Wilcox Boulevard when his tire came off. He said he didn't hit anything and he had called a tow truck.

Police were on scene of a motor vehicle crash at 2900 Wilcox Boulevard when a man asked for a ride to get gas. Police identified the man, ran him through NCIC and found he had no active

warrants. Police gave the man a ride to his sister's house on Roanoke Avenue to get a gas can. He was then given a ride to the Fast Stop, 2285 Wilcox Blvd., and then back to his vehicle at 2900 Wilcox Blvd. The man was able to get his vehicle running and left without further assistance.

A man on Bailey Avenue contacted police about a letter that was sent to him by an unknown sender who used a candidate's name and address as the return address. The letter stated a request/opinion from a concerned voter and nothing more. The man wanted to know if this could be identity theft, which the officer explained it was not. The man did consult a sergeant to make sure the officer's findings were correct.

A woman told police that while her car was parked in the parking lot of Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., someone entered her unlocked Chrysler Town & Country and stole the following: $23 cash and a cellular phone (valued at $100). No suspect information is available.

A manager at the Walgreens, 110 N. Market St., told police marijuana was found on the store floor. Police collected the marijuana and transported it to Property Division for disposal.

Police observed a black Nissan traveling south on Chestnut St. The Nissan then turned into Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St. Police attempted to make a traffic stop in the

parking lot, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed heading north on Chestnut Street. Police were unable to identify the driver due to the tint being so dark.

A woman on Hamill Road told police her son-in-law was continuing to bother her. When I asked what he was doing, she said he had dug a hole and filled it back up.

Police were called by the alarm company for Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd., who said a man was banging on the front doors. Police were informed there was one woman employee in the store. Police found the man walking in the parking lot, away from the store. They identified him and he told police he believed the store was open and he must have the incorrect time on his watch. Police told him to leave the property until the store opens. The man did so without incident.