Rachel Ralston Mancl Sworn In As New Bankruptcy Judge For Eastern District Of Tennessee

Judge Rachel Ralston Mancl
Judge Rachel Ralston Mancl

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee welcomed Rachel Ralston Mancl as a newly appointed United States Bankruptcy Judge to the district. District Judge Clifton L. Corker administered the oath of office to Judge Mancl in a private ceremony on Monday.

Judge Mancl will serve as the primary judge for the Greeneville Division. She succeeds Chief Judge Rucker who has been the acting bankruptcy judge in Greeneville since former Chief Bankruptcy Judge Marcia Phillips Parsons retired in September 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Bankruptcy Judge Mancl spent her legal career in private practice with the law firm of Hunter, Smith &amp; Davis, LLP with offices in Johnson City and Kingsport.  Prior to joining the firm, Judge Mancl served as a law clerk for Judge Parsons. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence and Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and is a member of the bars of both Tennessee and North Carolina.  Judge Mancl is a former President of the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers’ Division, a former member of the Board of Governors for the Tennessee Bar Association, and a former President of the Kingsport Bar Association.  She has received several Access to Justice awards for extraordinary pro bono service.

Bankruptcy judges are appointed to their positions by the United States Circuit Courts of Appeals following a merit selection process. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued Judge Mancl’s appointment on April 11, 2022. The district court has delegated the decision-making power over cases arising under, in or related to the Bankruptcy Code. The bankruptcy judge is the judicial officer who decides any matter connected with a bankruptcy case, such as eligibility to file or whether a debtor should receive a discharge of debts.


Bankruptcy Judge Mancl is the fourth bankruptcy judge currently sitting in the Eastern District. She joins Chief Bankruptcy Judge Rucker and Judge Nicholas W. Whittenburg in Chattanooga and Bankruptcy Judge Suzanne H. Bauknight in Knoxville. Judge Whittenburg also hears the cases in the Winchester Division of the district. 

A public investiture will take place in the coming months and details will be announced
on the court’s website.


An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said

Roddey Coe, Republican candidate for Hamilton County School Board in District 10, received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education.

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said the vehicle the man got into was a maroon Cadillac Escalade and the back passenger window was knocked out (TN tag). He said when the man walked out of the store, he had stuff in his pants

Roddey Coe Announces Endorsements, Support From Area Organizations

Roddey Coe, Republican candidate for Hamilton County School Board in District 10, received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education. Additionally, Mr. Coe received support from the Greater Chattanooga Realtors. "It is humbling to be recommended by these organizations as District 10 residents come closer to deciding

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public

Roy Exum: 32 Years Of Waiting

Let me say up front that I believe in the death penalty but I don't believe a person should sit on death row for 32 years before it takes place. Oscar Franklin "Frank" Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection last Thursday but minutes before the execution a glitch was found with the lethal medicines and he was returned to his cell. Governor Lee was forced to issue a temporary

#1 Vols Storm Back To Win Series Finale And Sweep Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Down to its final strike in the ninth inning, No. 1/1 Tennessee rallied for five late runs to defeat Florida, 6-4, in 11 innings to complete the weekend sweep at Condron Family Ballpark. True freshman designated hitter Christian Moore was the hero, plating the tying runs with a two-out single in the ninth inning before blasting a two-run homer in the 11 th

#14 Tennessee Breezes By ECU To Cap Perfect Lady Vol Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A day after historic pitching dominated, the bats answered the bell in No. 14 Tennessee's 9-1 win over ECU to finish out the Lady Vol Challenge 3-0. Senior outfielder Kiki Milloy led the offensive outburst with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Milloy's three-hit outing was her first of the season and first since hosting Missouri


