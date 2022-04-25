Fatal Accident Happens On Birchwood Pike On Monday Morning

A fatal traffic accident happened on Birchwood Pike, authorities said.
It occurred late Monday morning.
Details were not immediately available.
Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said there are "many blatant untruths circulating regarding the ethics reform bill Speaker Sexton and I have introduced. "
He said, "The bill in ... (click for more)
Roddey Coe, Republican candidate for Hamilton County School Board in District 10, received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public
Education. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Area Building Trades (CABT) has endorsed Weston Wamp for mayor of Hamilton County.
The organization issued the following statement from President Sean-Paul Kimball:
“The ... (click for more)
Additionally, Mr. Coe received support from the Greater Chattanooga Realtors.
"It is humbling to be recommended by these organizations as District 10 residents come closer to deciding ... (click for more)
Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public.
I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)
Let me say up front that I believe in the death penalty but I don’t believe a person should sit on death row for 32 years before it takes place. Oscar Franklin "Frank" Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection last Thursday but minutes before the execution a glitch was found with the lethal medicines and he was returned to his cell.
Governor Lee was forced to issue a temporary ... (click for more)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Down to its final strike in the ninth inning, No. 1/1 Tennessee rallied for five late runs to defeat Florida, 6-4, in 11 innings to complete the weekend sweep at Condron Family Ballpark.
True freshman designated hitter Christian Moore was the hero, plating the tying runs with a two-out single in the ninth inning before blasting a two-run homer in the 11 th ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A day after historic pitching dominated, the bats answered the bell in No. 14 Tennessee's 9-1 win over ECU to finish out the Lady Vol Challenge 3-0.
Senior outfielder Kiki Milloy led the offensive outburst with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Milloy's three-hit outing was her first of the season and first since hosting Missouri ... (click for more)