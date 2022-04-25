 Monday, April 25, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Arrested In Bradley County For Numerous Auto Burglaries

Monday, April 25, 2022
Deaveryone Smith
Deaveryone Smith

The Bradley County 911 Center received numerous calls Sunday night, throughout the city and county in reference to possible auto burglaries.

A caller stated that two black men wearing hoodies were walking through the neighborhood and looking into vehicles. A victim of an auto burglary confirmed their description and also stated that they were driving a dark colored SUV. 

Around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Brooks Edge Apartments on Adkisson Drive NE on another possible auto burglary in progress. 

 

Upon arrival, BCSO Deputy Eduardo Choate observed a black Ford Escape leaving the parking lot.

Deputy Choate initiated a traffic stop and observed two black men wearing hoodies and masks occupying the vehicle. A check of the tag indicated the vehicle was stolen out of Chattanooga.

 

The vehicle suddenly sped away and Deputy Choate followed the vehicle as it continued to travel north toward Frontage Road. 

 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and back up units successfully completed a stop of the vehicle at the intersection of Frontage Road/Lower River Road. Both men were taken into custody without any injuries. 

 

BCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives responded to the scene to process the stolen vehicle and collect evidence. There were several stolen items recovered inside, including a shotgun and pistol that had recently been reported stolen through the Cleveland Police Department. 

 

The driver was identified as Deaveryone Smith, 20, of Chattanooga. The passenger was identified as a 15-year old boy from Chattanooga, who is also on juvenile probation in Hamilton County. 

 

Smith is being charged with auto theft (over $10,000), evading arrest (felony), auto burglary x4, theft of property x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Marijuana/casual exchange, and driving on a revoked license. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail and is being held without bond. 

 

The teenager is being charged with auto theft (over $10,000), auto burglary x4, theft of property x2, simple possession of Marijuana/casual exchange, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bradley County Juvenile Center. 

 

Over the last several months, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has had several encounters with young adults and juveniles from the Chattanooga area. They continue to target neighborhoods and search for valuables. Officials said, "We would like to emphasize the importance of securing your vehicles, keys, and personal property. Please do not leave your vehicles unlocked or your possessions unattended at any time, especially during night time hours. If you witness any criminal activity taking place, please call 911 immediately."

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to the Cleveland Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, BCSO Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division, and Bradley County 911 Center for their assistance during these events. 

 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 


April 25, 2022

