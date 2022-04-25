 Monday, April 25, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Erlanger Officials Say Outperforming Hospital National Average Financially

Monday, April 25, 2022
Erlanger Health System officials said the local public hospital is outperforming many hospitals across the country financially.

 During the April Board Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Erlanger Health System reported FY 2022 year-to-date net income from operations of $27.1 million compared to a budget of $22.1 million. Erlanger also reported $7.3 million net income from operations for the third quarter, a 2.7 percent operating margin. These third quarter results exceeded budget even as Erlanger experienced high COVID volumes for the first two months of the quarter, officials said.

Lynn DeJaco, chief financial officer, said many hospitals are in the red in recent months, but Erlanger income is five percent above expenses at the end of the third quarter.

"We are $5 million ahead of budget," she said.

Erlanger Trustee Warren McEwen, who heads the finance committee, said, "Net operating income of $27 million fiscal year to date exceeded budget and puts Erlanger in an optimal financial position for the year. Erlanger remains committed to providing accessible, compassionate, high-quality care while remaining fiscally responsible to deliver stable financial results.”

Ms. DeJaco said hospital labor costs continue to rise with some contract nurses fetching as much as $200 per hour. The average is $130 per hour.

She said Erlanger has focused on getting along without the high-cost contract services, while raising nursing rates and paying overtime.

The average Erlanger salary was $38.50 per hour last July, and it has risen as high as $42 per hour, she said. At the end of March, it was at $41.50.

Ms. DeJaco said Erlanger and other hospitals had to deal with a high number of COVID-19 patients in January, then a sharp drop in February.

She said Erlanger was able to pick back up pretty quickly on outpatient services, while some other hospitals did not recover so quickly.

Ms. DeJaco said there was a drop from 164 days cash on hand to 151 days, but she said it has been important to pay vendors promptly given supply shortages.

The third quarter numbers include $12 million in capital expenses as well as three pension payments.

The hospital added Jeanna Adler as vice president for finance.


State House Passes Bill That Says School Employees Do Not Have To Go Along With A Trans Student's Preferred Pronoun

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

Juvenile Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Boy And The Boy's Grandmother In Greene County, Tn.


The Tennessee House on Monday passed a bill that says teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. SB 2777/HB 2633 passed ... (click for more)

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said ... (click for more)

A juvenile has been charged by the TBI with murdering a 59-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson at Chuckey, Tn., in Greene County. Authorities said, "As a result of an investigation ... (click for more)



Opinion

Don’t Blame Non-Recyclers For Not Recycling

Don’t be mad at people who don’t recycle. They may have actually worked in a mixed/single stream recycling facility. Or they may know someone who does. They may know about the worker who was crushed and killed in the Albany, NY mixed recycling facility, when he was trying to pull plastic contaminants from the machinery. Or maybe the non-recycler actually worked on a sort line (no, ... (click for more)

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)


