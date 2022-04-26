Chattanooga Man Is Among Those Getting Non-Violent, Drug Convictions Commuted By President Biden

A Chattanooga man who was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison for selling cocaine has had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden.

Brandon Jermaine Huguley was among 75 people across the country getting sentences commuted for non-violent, drug-related convictions.

Huguley was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine in Federal Court in Chattanooga.

He was sentenced on Aug.

20, 2012, to serve 235 months in prison as well as five years of probation. The sentence was reduced to 188 months in prison on May 22, 2017.

The Huguley sentence will now expire on April 26, 2023.

The rest will be served in home confinement.

He will continue under probation for the five years.