Brown Selected As Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Greater Chattanooga Leader

Michael Brown, whose background includes operations, financial stewardship and strategic development, has been selected as the new president & CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. After more than 32 years as president & CEO of RMHC of Greater Chattanooga, Jane Kaylor will retire. Mr. Brown’s appointment is effective June 1.Following a national search, Mr. Brown, whose nonprofit career began over 30 years ago when he answered a need in his hometown community of Nashville, was the choice of the RMHC selection committee and approved by its board of directors.“We are pleased that Michael Brown has agreed to be our next leader,” said Kara West, chair of the board and selection committee.“Michael is a proven, dynamic leader with a strong focus on national nonprofits.”“While we look forward to welcoming Michael and his family to Chattanooga, this also is a time for us to recognize a founder of our House and the heart and soul of our success,” she said. “Jane Kaylor has passion, talent, skills as a relationship builder and fundraiser.”"Mr. Brown created a summer youth camp in Nashville and prioritized the voices and pulse of the community and knew that empowering those with lived experiences was a key to success," officials said. "He successfully planned and initiated the merger and acquisition between a local Tampa office and the National Epilepsy Foundation. He created and implemented a YMCA swimming program and led a Tampa initiative to support under-resourced Title 1 schools with free after-school programming."Mr. Brown holds undergraduate degrees in behavioral science and theology, two master’s degrees in nonprofit management and leadership and is nearing completion of a doctorate in human and social services.“I am looking forward to this new chapter in my professional career,” Mr. Brown said. “From my initial contacts with the Ronald McDonald House, I understand the important mission of supporting families at times when their children face a serious health issue.”Ms. Kaylor served on the first area Ronald McDonald House Charities board. When she began her work in 1989, a House did not exist. Over 32 years later, a 35,000-square-foot House stands within blocks of the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and there is a substantial endowment to support its work.“We live in a supportive and giving community,” Ms. Kaylor said. “Every decision, every ask for money and every hour spent volunteering was done out of a love for children and their families.”