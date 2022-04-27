Woman Gets 30 Years For Murder; Tells Judge Silverdale Conditions Are Deplorable

A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder took time to tell the judge that conditions at the Silverdale Detention Center are deplorable.
Joanna Alder, who has been at Silverdale for three and a half years, said the air conditioning was running full tilt and inmates were "all huddled up" trying to stay warm.
She also said water was coming over a wall, forming "a waterfall" that ran continuously.
She said the water was going over in the area of electrical outlets. She said that could lead to someone being electrocuted.
Judge Don Poole said, "No one should be treated like that."
Ms. Alder, who is now 38, pleaded guilty in the Jan. 23, 2019, bludgeoning death of a 60-year-old woman who had trespassed her from her home in the 100 block of Willie Way.
A woman said she came by to visit the victim and found the front door locked. She said she then looked in the living room window and saw the victim bleeding from the head. She said she then saw Ms. Alder walk by the window. She said Ms. Alder was wearing blue latex gloves. The witness said she then heard a loud noise coming from where the victim was sitting. She said she quickly left the house and went to a neighbor's to summon police.
The witness, a cousin of Ms. Alder said that Ms. Alder drives a light-colored Chevrolet HHR and one was parked in front of the house. She said Ms. Alder and the vehicle were gone when she returned to the house as police arrived.
The first officers on the scene found the victim sitting in her recliner unresponsive and bleeding profusely from the head. Police were told by hospital personnel that she had multiple stab wounds to the head.
Ms. Alder was located and taken into custody in Morgan County, Tn.
Prosecutor Cameron Williams said she was found with clothing that contained the DNA of the victim. Also, blood in the Chevrolet matched that of the victim.
He said the victim suffered nine blows to the head as well as at least two stab wounds to the head.
Ms. Alder was one of the beneficiaries of the life insurance policy of the victim, it was stated.
Ms. Alder had been charged with first-degree, pre-meditated murder. Under a plea agreement, she will receive 30 years in state prison at 100 percent.
She was represented by attorney Chris Jones.