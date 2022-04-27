 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Woman Gets 30 Years For Murder; Tells Judge Silverdale Conditions Are Deplorable

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder took time to tell the judge that conditions at the Silverdale Detention Center are deplorable.

Joanna Alder, who has been at Silverdale for three and a half years, said the air conditioning was running full tilt and inmates were "all huddled up" trying to stay warm.

She also said water was coming over a wall, forming "a waterfall" that ran continuously.

She said the water was going over in the area of electrical outlets. She said that could lead to someone being electrocuted.

Judge Don Poole said, "No one should be treated like that."

Ms. Alder, who is now 38, pleaded guilty in the Jan. 23, 2019, bludgeoning death of a 60-year-old woman who had trespassed her from her home in the 100 block of Willie Way.

A woman said she came by to visit the victim and found the front door locked. She said she then looked in the living room window and saw the victim bleeding from the head. She said she then saw Ms. Alder walk by the window. She said Ms. Alder was wearing blue latex gloves. The witness said she then heard a loud noise coming from where the victim was sitting. She said she quickly left the house and went to a neighbor's to summon police.
 
 The witness, a cousin of Ms. Alder said that Ms. Alder drives a light-colored Chevrolet HHR and one was parked in front of the house. She said Ms. Alder and the vehicle were gone when she returned to the house as police arrived.
 
 The first officers on the scene found the victim sitting in her recliner unresponsive and bleeding profusely from the head. Police were told by hospital personnel that she had multiple stab wounds to the head. 
 
 Ms. Alder was located and taken into custody in Morgan County, Tn. 

 

Prosecutor Cameron Williams said she was found with clothing that contained the DNA of the victim. Also, blood in the Chevrolet matched that of the victim.

 

He said the victim suffered nine blows to the head as well as at least two stab wounds to the head.

 

Ms. Alder was one of the beneficiaries of the life insurance policy of the victim, it was stated.

 

Ms. Alder had been charged with first-degree, pre-meditated murder. Under a plea agreement, she will receive 30 years in state prison at 100 percent.

 

She was represented by attorney Chris Jones.

 

 

 



April 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

April 27, 2022

East Ridge Asks County For $1 Million In Help With Road Projects Leading To $140 Million Gateway Development

April 27, 2022

Get Silverdale Under Control


An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not ... (click for more)

East Ridge officials on Wednesday asked the County Commission for $1 million in help with constructing roads to the $140 million Gateway development that is now underway by the owner of the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Our leading candidates are all about law and order, stiffer jail sentences, control of gangs and the need for technical schooling. Apparently whoever is elected will have an easy job ahead of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not treating the call as real. The number the call came from has been used to spoof other businesses in the past. The Aquarium also got a phone call from the phone number and also decided to ... (click for more)

East Ridge Asks County For $1 Million In Help With Road Projects Leading To $140 Million Gateway Development

East Ridge officials on Wednesday asked the County Commission for $1 million in help with constructing roads to the $140 million Gateway development that is now underway by the owner of the Chattanooga Red Wolves. County Mayor Jim Coppinger pledged his support, saying it is a good investment for the county considering the large increase in property and sale tax at the site. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DA Neal Pinkston Offers Experience

What’s this? Shootings are rampant in America’s biggest cities but according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston, citing Chattanooga Police Department facts, they are down 60 percent for the first four months of this year versus the same time last year. “That’s because a lot of people are working really hard to keep Hamilton County safe.” It is also because Pinkston has the best ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Set To Play In OVC Championships

Chattanooga’s beach volleyball team concluded the regular season with a 16-12 overall record and went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a three seed in this week’s OVC Championship. The Mocs will face No. 2 Austin Peay in the first round on Thursday, August 28 at 2:30 p.m. The Govs earned the No. 2 seed after a 6-2 mark in league action. At the top pair, Baylee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors