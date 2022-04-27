Woman Gets 30 Years For Murder; Tells Judge Silverdale Conditions Are Deplorable

A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder took time to tell the judge that conditions at the Silverdale Detention Center are deplorable.

Joanna Alder, who has been at Silverdale for three and a half years, said the air conditioning was running full tilt and inmates were "all huddled up" trying to stay warm.

She also said water was coming over a wall, forming "a waterfall" that ran continuously.

She said the water was going over in the area of electrical outlets. She said that could lead to someone being electrocuted.

Judge Don Poole said, "No one should be treated like that."

Ms. Alder, who is now 38, pleaded guilty in the Jan. 23, 2019, bludgeoning death of a 60-year-old woman who had trespassed her from her home in the 100 block of Willie Way.